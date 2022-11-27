Kuzma is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Boston due to low-back pain.

Kuzma posted 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Friday's loss to Miami, but he appears to have aggravated his back during the contest as well. With the Wizards beginning a back-to-back set Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kuzma rested for at least one of Washington's next two contests. If that's the case, Anthony Gill, Will Barton and Rui Hachimura (ankle) would be candidates for increased roles.