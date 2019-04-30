2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Tight ends take time to develop but O.J. Howard and Evan Engram look ready to break out

Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road, so who's now?

There were some fantastic tight end prospects to enter the NFL this season. We may look back in five years and view 2019 as the best tight end class in recent memory. But it's also healthy to remember that it may take five years and it will almost certainly take more than one. Rookie tight ends struggle as a rule. But before we get to the rookies, let's talk about the guys who might actually be great in 2019.

O.J. Howard is one of the most physically gifted tight ends in the NFL. In his first two seasons in the league he caught 69% of his targets and averaged 16.6 yards per reception. Those are numbers even Gronk would be proud of. But the key to a true breakout is an increase in targets, and he's never seen more than 48 in a season. The departure of Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson should help.

Evan Engram is one of the few rookie tight ends ever to top 700 yards in his rookie season and now he gets a full year without Odell Beckham. Engram has been a monster without Beckham on the field, averaging almost eight targets per game. Golden Tate will put a dent in that number, but I still expect a top-five season from the Giants tight end.

Hunter Henry has been in the league a year longer than Howard and Engram but missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL. As long as Philip Rivers returns to his ways of peppering his tight end with targets, Henry has legitimate top-four upside moving forward.

The Rookies

As long as you're willing to be patient, T.J. Hockensen, Noah Fant, Irv Smith and Jace Sternberger have at least as much long-term upside as the group above. Hockensen and Fant have a better shot at immediate playing time, but it's still unlikely either one is a good starting option as a rookie. Smith and Sternberger will both have to wait out a veteran in front of them, but it seems unlikely either will have to wait more than a year. 

Tight end has been a very top-heavy position the past few years, but with this rookie class and the developing stars currently in the league, the future looks very bright. 

Dynasty Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
  2. George Kittle, 49ers
  3. Zach Ertz, Eagles
  4. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
  5. Evan Engram, Giants
  6. David Njoku, Browns
  7. Hunter Henry, Chargers
  8. T.J. Hockenson, Lions
  9. Eric Ebron, Colts
  10. Noah Fant, Broncos
  11. Austin Hooper, Falcons
  12. Chris Herndon, Jets
  13. Irv Smith, Vikings
  14. Mark Andrews, Ravens
  15. Jace Sternberger, Packers
  16. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
  17. Jordan Reed, Washington
  18. Vance McDonald, Steelers
  19. Trey Burton, Bears
  20. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
  21. Jack Doyle, Colts
  22. Ian Thomas, Panthers
  23. Jared Cook, Saints
  24. Hayden Hurst, Ravens
  25. Dawson Knox, Bills
  26. Josh Oliver, Jaguars
  27. Foster Moreau, Raiders
  28. Jimmy Graham, Packers
  29. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
  30. Greg Olsen, Panthers
  31. Trevon Wesco, Jets
  32. Gerald Everett, Rams
  33. Will Dissly, Seahawks
  34. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
  35. Jonnu Smith, Titans
  36. Kahale Warring, Texans
  37. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
  38. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
  39. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Patriots
