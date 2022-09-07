Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 30th 2021 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I hope that I'm wrong by putting Hall in this spot, and in full disclosure, I'm starting him in several leagues. I drafted him to be a No. 2 running back, and I hope he can overcome some of the negatives working against him. For starters, I don't want to see Michael Carter play ahead of Hall, and that could be the case for the Jets based on the preseason. And in a secondary role against a good run defense for Baltimore, you should only consider Hall as a flex at best. He'll have big days this season, but if you can sit him this week then that's the right move.

Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 29th 2021 Stats RUYDS 3 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Like Hall, I'd love to see Akers come out and smash in Week 1 against the Bills. I'd like him to keep Darrell Henderson on the bench and prove, without a doubt, he's the best running back for the Rams this year. But it seems like we're going to see too much of Henderson and potentially rookie running back Kyren Williams as well. And if Williams plays on passing downs then Akers could be in trouble all season. The Bills are a brutal matchup as well, and this should be a game where the Rams are throwing a lot. Let's see how Akers does, and hopefully he's back to being a weekly starter in all leagues as early as Week 2 against Atlanta.





Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 34th 2021 Stats RUYDS 929 REC 18 REYDS 132 TD 15 FPTS/G 14 The Patriots backfield remains somewhat of a mystery for Week 1 at Miami. Ty Montgomery (ankle) traveled with the team, and he could surprise us by playing after getting hurt in the preseason. If he's active then he should have a role in the passing game, and we know Rhamondre Stevenson is also going to get his share of touches. Harris will likely need to score to reward Fantasy managers, which he did often last year with 15 rushing touchdowns. He also had 117 total yards against Miami in Week 1 last year, and he had 73 total yards and a touchdown (with four catches) against the Dolphins in Week 18. I just don't want to trust Harris if he's not dominating touches, and he could be in trouble if the Patriots are chasing points. Consider Harris just a flex, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. As for Stevenson, he's also a flex, but his value will increase in PPR if Montgomery is out.

Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 32nd 2021 Stats RUYDS 618 REC 52 REYDS 548 TD 11 FPTS/G 14.7 One of the backfields I'm curious to see in Week 1 is the Falcons. We expect Patterson to still be the lead running back, but Damien Williams and Tyler Allgeier are expected to also have a role. In a tough matchup against the Saints, this is likely a situation you want to avoid. The hope for Patterson is that he's involved in the passing game, and he had a monster performance against New Orleans in Week 9 last year with six catches for 126 yards to go with nine carries for 10 yards. In Week 18 in the rematch, Patterson was held to four carries for 11 yards and one catch for 1 yard. At best, Patterson should be considered a flex play in PPR.