The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.  

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Sep 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -4.5, O/U 53.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.5Patrick Mahomes9.4
Jahmyr Gibbs7.1Isiah Pacheco7.3
David Montgomery7.4Jerick McKinnon5.2
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9Skyy Moore5.0
Sam LaPorta5.5Kadarius Toney5.4
Lions DST 3.7Travis Kelce8.7


Chiefs DST 6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 39.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young4.1Desmond Ridder4.0
Miles Sanders7.5Bijan Robinson9.3
Adam Thielen4.9Drake London7.2
Jonathan Mingo3.4Kyle Pitts6.9
Panthers DST 5.0Falcons DST 7.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -10, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud3.5Lamar Jackson9.1
Dameon Pierce7.8J.K. Dobbins8.6
Nico Collins5.3Zay Flowers6.0
Nathaniel Dell4.2Odell Beckham Jr.5.5
Dalton Schultz4.0Rashod Bateman5.1
Texans DST 2.8Mark Andrews7.8


Ravens DST 8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +2.5, O/U 48
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.8Deshaun Watson7.3
Joe Mixon8.2Nick Chubb8.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.7Amari Cooper7.5
Tee Higgins7.7Elijah Moore5.2
Tyler Boyd4.4David Njoku7.1
Bengals DST 6.3Browns DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +5, O/U 45.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence8.6Anthony Richardson5.9
Travis Etienne8.0Deon Jackson5.4
Tank Bigsby5.3Michael Pittman4.6
Calvin Ridley9.5Colts DST 3.1
Christian Kirk6.4

Evan Engram6.5

Jaguars DST 7.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -6, O/U 45.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield4.5Kirk Cousins7.2
Rachaad White7.9Alexander Mattison7.6
Mike Evans7.4Justin Jefferson9.9
Chris Godwin6.6Jordan Addison6.5
Buccaneers DST 5.5T.J. Hockenson7.2


Vikings DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 41
TitansRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill4.3Derek Carr6.8
Derrick Henry8.8Jamaal Williams6.6
DeAndre Hopkins6.9Chris Olave9.6
Treylon Burks4.8Michael Thomas5.8
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.8Juwan Johnson6.0
Titans DST 4.7Saints DST 8.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 41
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy4.9Kenny Pickett5.7
Christian McCaffrey9.4Najee Harris6.4
Deebo Samuel8.0Jaylen Warren5.1
Brandon Aiyuk7.6Diontae Johnson6.1
George Kittle6.8George Pickens6.3
49ers DST 8.3Pat Freiermuth6.7


Steelers DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -7, O/U 38
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs3.4Sam Howell5.6
James Conner6.8Brian Robinson Jr.7.7
Marquise Brown6.2Antonio Gibson6.0
Rondale Moore4.1Jahan Dotson7.9
Cardinals DST 3.0Terry McLaurin5.9


Logan Thomas4.5


Commanders DST 9.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
CHI -1, O/U 42
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love5.8Justin Fields7.9
Aaron Jones8.3Khalil Herbert6.7
A.J. Dillon5.7D.J. Moore7.8
Christian Watson8.6Darnell Mooney3.2
Jayden Reed3.9Cole Kmet5.4
Luke Musgrave3.4Bears DST 4.6
Packers DST 8.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 44
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo4.2Russell Wilson5.3
Josh Jacobs9.0Javonte Williams6.5
Davante Adams8.8Samaje Perine5.6
Jakobi Meyers4.0Courtland Sutton6.8
Raiders DST 7.3Marvin Mims3.7


Broncos DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 51
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.7Justin Herbert8.7
Raheem Mostert7.2Austin Ekeler9.5
Tyreek Hill9.8Keenan Allen7.3
Jaylen Waddle9.0Mike Williams7.0
Dolphins DST 5.4Josh Palmer3.6


Quentin Johnston3.3


Gerald Everett5.7


Chargers DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
NE +4, O/U 45
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Mac Jones3.6
D'Andre Swift5.9Rhamondre Stevenson6.9
Kenneth Gainwell4.8JuJu Smith-Schuster4.7
Rashaad Penny5.5Patriots DST 4.0
A.J. Brown9.4

DeVonta Smith8.5

Dallas Goedert7.0

Eagles DST 9.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -5.5, O/U 46
RamsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford4.4Geno Smith7.1
Cam Akers6.2Kenneth Walker III8.4
Van Jefferson4.5Zach Charbonnet4.9
Puka Nacua3.5DK Metcalf8.7
Tyler Higbee5.9Tyler Lockett7.1
Rams DST 4.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.6


Seahawks DST 9.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
NYG +3.5, O/U 45.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.0Daniel Jones6.7
Tony Pollard9.1Saquon Barkley9.2
CeeDee Lamb9.1Isaiah Hodgins3.8
Brandin Cooks5.7Darren Waller7.4
Jake Ferguson3.6Giants DST 6.0
Cowboys DST 9.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
New York Jets
Mon, Sep 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 46
BillsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.2Aaron Rodgers6.9
James Cook6.1Breece Hall6.3
Stefon Diggs9.2Dalvin Cook5.8
Gabe Davis6.7Garrett Wilson9.3
Dalton Kincaid5.0Allen Lazard4.3
Bills DST 7.6Jets DST 6.1