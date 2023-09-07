The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.5 Patrick Mahomes 9.4 Jahmyr Gibbs 7.1 Isiah Pacheco 7.3 David Montgomery 7.4 Jerick McKinnon 5.2 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.9 Skyy Moore 5.0 Sam LaPorta 5.5 Kadarius Toney 5.4 Lions DST 3.7 Travis Kelce 8.7



Chiefs DST 6.7

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 4.1 Desmond Ridder 4.0 Miles Sanders 7.5 Bijan Robinson 9.3 Adam Thielen 4.9 Drake London 7.2 Jonathan Mingo 3.4 Kyle Pitts 6.9 Panthers DST 5.0 Falcons DST 7.8

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 3.5 Lamar Jackson 9.1 Dameon Pierce 7.8 J.K. Dobbins 8.6 Nico Collins 5.3 Zay Flowers 6.0 Nathaniel Dell 4.2 Odell Beckham Jr. 5.5 Dalton Schultz 4.0 Rashod Bateman 5.1 Texans DST 2.8 Mark Andrews 7.8



Ravens DST 8.9

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 7.8 Deshaun Watson 7.3 Joe Mixon 8.2 Nick Chubb 8.9 Ja'Marr Chase 9.7 Amari Cooper 7.5 Tee Higgins 7.7 Elijah Moore 5.2 Tyler Boyd 4.4 David Njoku 7.1 Bengals DST 6.3 Browns DST 7.1

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 8.6 Anthony Richardson 5.9 Travis Etienne 8.0 Deon Jackson 5.4 Tank Bigsby 5.3 Michael Pittman 4.6 Calvin Ridley 9.5 Colts DST 3.1 Christian Kirk 6.4



Evan Engram 6.5



Jaguars DST 7.5





Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 4.5 Kirk Cousins 7.2 Rachaad White 7.9 Alexander Mattison 7.6 Mike Evans 7.4 Justin Jefferson 9.9 Chris Godwin 6.6 Jordan Addison 6.5 Buccaneers DST 5.5 T.J. Hockenson 7.2



Vikings DST 4.5

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 4.3 Derek Carr 6.8 Derrick Henry 8.8 Jamaal Williams 6.6 DeAndre Hopkins 6.9 Chris Olave 9.6 Treylon Burks 4.8 Michael Thomas 5.8 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.8 Juwan Johnson 6.0 Titans DST 4.7 Saints DST 8.7

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 4.9 Kenny Pickett 5.7 Christian McCaffrey 9.4 Najee Harris 6.4 Deebo Samuel 8.0 Jaylen Warren 5.1 Brandon Aiyuk 7.6 Diontae Johnson 6.1 George Kittle 6.8 George Pickens 6.3 49ers DST 8.3 Pat Freiermuth 6.7



Steelers DST 6.5

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Joshua Dobbs 3.4 Sam Howell 5.6 James Conner 6.8 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.7 Marquise Brown 6.2 Antonio Gibson 6.0 Rondale Moore 4.1 Jahan Dotson 7.9 Cardinals DST 3.0 Terry McLaurin 5.9



Logan Thomas 4.5



Commanders DST 9.7

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 5.8 Justin Fields 7.9 Aaron Jones 8.3 Khalil Herbert 6.7 A.J. Dillon 5.7 D.J. Moore 7.8 Christian Watson 8.6 Darnell Mooney 3.2 Jayden Reed 3.9 Cole Kmet 5.4 Luke Musgrave 3.4 Bears DST 4.6 Packers DST 8.5





Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Jimmy Garoppolo 4.2 Russell Wilson 5.3 Josh Jacobs 9.0 Javonte Williams 6.5 Davante Adams 8.8 Samaje Perine 5.6 Jakobi Meyers 4.0 Courtland Sutton 6.8 Raiders DST 7.3 Marvin Mims 3.7



Broncos DST 7.7

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 7.7 Justin Herbert 8.7 Raheem Mostert 7.2 Austin Ekeler 9.5 Tyreek Hill 9.8 Keenan Allen 7.3 Jaylen Waddle 9.0 Mike Williams 7.0 Dolphins DST 5.4 Josh Palmer 3.6



Quentin Johnston 3.3



Gerald Everett 5.7



Chargers DST 6.9

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.3 Mac Jones 3.6 D'Andre Swift 5.9 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.9 Kenneth Gainwell 4.8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 4.7 Rashaad Penny 5.5 Patriots DST 4.0 A.J. Brown 9.4



DeVonta Smith 8.5



Dallas Goedert 7.0



Eagles DST 9.5





Rams RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 4.4 Geno Smith 7.1 Cam Akers 6.2 Kenneth Walker III 8.4 Van Jefferson 4.5 Zach Charbonnet 4.9 Puka Nacua 3.5 DK Metcalf 8.7 Tyler Higbee 5.9 Tyler Lockett 7.1 Rams DST 4.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.6



Seahawks DST 9.3

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.0 Daniel Jones 6.7 Tony Pollard 9.1 Saquon Barkley 9.2 CeeDee Lamb 9.1 Isaiah Hodgins 3.8 Brandin Cooks 5.7 Darren Waller 7.4 Jake Ferguson 3.6 Giants DST 6.0 Cowboys DST 9.1





