The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions

Chiefs

Jared Goff 7.5 Patrick Mahomes 9.4 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.3 Isiah Pacheco 6.8 David Montgomery 7.4 Jerick McKinnon 5.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.4 Skyy Moore 5.0 Sam LaPorta 5.4 Kadarius Toney 4.9 Lions DST 3.7 Justyn Ross 3.0



Travis Kelce 9.2



Chiefs DST 6.7

Panthers

Falcons

Bryce Young 4.1 Desmond Ridder 4.0 Miles Sanders 7.6 Bijan Robinson 9.7 Adam Thielen 4.4 Drake London 7.1 Jonathan Mingo 3.4 Kyle Pitts 7.0 Panthers DST 5.0 Falcons DST 7.8

Texans

Ravens

C.J. Stroud 3.5 Lamar Jackson 9.1 Dameon Pierce 7.5 J.K. Dobbins 8.5 Nico Collins 5.6 Zay Flowers 5.2 Nathaniel Dell 3.5 Odell Beckham Jr. 5.1 Dalton Schultz 5.2 Rashod Bateman 4.5 Texans DST 2.8 Mark Andrews 8.4



Ravens DST 8.9

Bengals

Browns

Joe Burrow 7.8 Deshaun Watson 7.3 Joe Mixon 8.6 Nick Chubb 8.9 Ja'Marr Chase 9.7 Amari Cooper 7.4 Tee Higgins 7.8 Elijah Moore 4.7 Tyler Boyd 5.3 David Njoku 7.3 Bengals DST 6.3 Browns DST 7.1

Jaguars

Colts

Trevor Lawrence 8.6 Anthony Richardson 5.9 Travis Etienne 8.0 Deon Jackson 5.3 Tank Bigsby 4.8 Michael Pittman 5.4 Calvin Ridley 9.3 Colts DST 3.1 Christian Kirk 6.3



Evan Engram 6.4



Jaguars DST 7.5





Buccaneers

Vikings

Baker Mayfield 4.5 Kirk Cousins 7.2 Rachaad White 7.9 Alexander Mattison 8.4 Mike Evans 7.2 Justin Jefferson 9.9 Chris Godwin 6.9 Jordan Addison 6.4 Buccaneers DST 5.5 K.J. Osborn 3.6



T.J. Hockenson 7.5



Vikings DST 4.5

Titans

Saints

Ryan Tannehill 4.3 Derek Carr 6.8 Derrick Henry 8.8 Jamaal Williams 6.7 DeAndre Hopkins 7.7 Chris Olave 9.1 Treylon Burks 4.1 Michael Thomas 5.9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.4 Juwan Johnson 5.9 Titans DST 4.7 Saints DST 8.7

49ers

Steelers

Brock Purdy 4.9 Kenny Pickett 5.7 Christian McCaffrey 9.8 Najee Harris 7.0 Deebo Samuel 8.1 Jaylen Warren 5.5 Brandon Aiyuk 7.0 Diontae Johnson 6.6 George Kittle 6.9 George Pickens 6.2 49ers DST 8.3 Pat Freiermuth 6.3



Steelers DST 6.5

Cardinals

Commanders

Joshua Dobbs 3.4 Sam Howell 5.6 James Conner 7.3 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.2 Marquise Brown 6.1 Antonio Gibson 6.2 Rondale Moore 4.2 Jahan Dotson 7.5 Cardinals DST 3.0 Terry McLaurin 6.0



Logan Thomas 4.6



Commanders DST 9.7

Packers

Bears

Jordan Love 5.8 Justin Fields 7.9 Aaron Jones 8.7 Khalil Herbert 6.3 A.J. Dillon 5.7 D.J. Moore 8.3 Christian Watson 8.4 Darnell Mooney 2.8 Jayden Reed 4.0 Cole Kmet 5.7 Luke Musgrave 3.9 Bears DST 4.6 Packers DST 8.5





Raiders

Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo 4.2 Russell Wilson 5.3 Josh Jacobs 9.2 Javonte Williams 6.9 Davante Adams 8.8 Samaje Perine 5.9 Jakobi Meyers 4.6 Courtland Sutton 6.7 Raiders DST 7.3 Marvin Mims 3.8



Greg Dulcich 4.0



Broncos DST 7.7

Dolphins

Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa 7.7 Justin Herbert 8.7 Raheem Mostert 6.5 Austin Ekeler 9.9 Tyreek Hill 9.8 Keenan Allen 8.0 Jaylen Waddle 8.7 Mike Williams 7.3 Dolphins DST 5.4 Josh Palmer 3.2



Quentin Johnston 3.1



Gerald Everett 5.5



Chargers DST 6.9

Eagles

Patriots

Jalen Hurts 9.3 Mac Jones 3.6 D'Andre Swift 6.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.8 Kenneth Gainwell 5.0 JuJu Smith-Schuster 5.5 Rashaad Penny 4.6 DeVante Parker 2.9 A.J. Brown 9.0 Patriots DST 4.0 DeVonta Smith 8.6



Dallas Goedert 7.1



Eagles DST 9.5





Rams

Seahawks

Matthew Stafford 4.4 Geno Smith 7.1 Cam Akers 6.0 Kenneth Walker III 7.7 Van Jefferson 4.8 Zach Charbonnet 5.4 Puka Nacua 3.7 DK Metcalf 8.5 Tyler Higbee 6.5 Tyler Lockett 6.8 Rams DST 4.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.7



Seahawks DST 9.3

Cowboys

Giants

Dak Prescott 7.0 Daniel Jones 6.7 Tony Pollard 9.5 Saquon Barkley 9.6 CeeDee Lamb 9.6 Isaiah Hodgins 3.9 Brandin Cooks 5.8 Sterling Shepard 3.3 Jake Ferguson 4.9 Darren Waller 7.8 Cowboys DST 9.1 Giants DST 6.0

