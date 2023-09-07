chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.  

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Sep 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -4.5, O/U 53.5
Lions
Chiefs
Jared Goff7.5Patrick Mahomes9.4
Jahmyr Gibbs8.3Isiah Pacheco6.8
David Montgomery7.4Jerick McKinnon5.8
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.4Skyy Moore5.0
Sam LaPorta5.4Kadarius Toney4.9
Lions DST 3.7Justyn Ross3.0


Travis Kelce9.2


Chiefs DST 6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 39.5
Panthers
Falcons
Bryce Young4.1Desmond Ridder4.0
Miles Sanders7.6Bijan Robinson9.7
Adam Thielen4.4Drake London7.1
Jonathan Mingo3.4Kyle Pitts7.0
Panthers DST 5.0Falcons DST 7.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -10, O/U 43.5
Texans
Ravens
C.J. Stroud3.5Lamar Jackson9.1
Dameon Pierce7.5J.K. Dobbins8.5
Nico Collins5.6Zay Flowers5.2
Nathaniel Dell3.5Odell Beckham Jr.5.1
Dalton Schultz5.2Rashod Bateman4.5
Texans DST 2.8Mark Andrews8.4


Ravens DST 8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +2.5, O/U 48
Bengals
Browns
Joe Burrow7.8Deshaun Watson7.3
Joe Mixon8.6Nick Chubb8.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.7Amari Cooper7.4
Tee Higgins7.8Elijah Moore4.7
Tyler Boyd5.3David Njoku7.3
Bengals DST 6.3Browns DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +5, O/U 45.5
Jaguars
Colts
Trevor Lawrence8.6Anthony Richardson5.9
Travis Etienne8.0Deon Jackson5.3
Tank Bigsby4.8Michael Pittman5.4
Calvin Ridley9.3Colts DST 3.1
Christian Kirk6.3

Evan Engram6.4

Jaguars DST 7.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -6, O/U 45.5
Buccaneers
Vikings
Baker Mayfield4.5Kirk Cousins7.2
Rachaad White7.9Alexander Mattison8.4
Mike Evans7.2Justin Jefferson9.9
Chris Godwin6.9Jordan Addison6.4
Buccaneers DST 5.5K.J. Osborn3.6


T.J. Hockenson7.5


Vikings DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 41
Titans
Saints
Ryan Tannehill4.3Derek Carr6.8
Derrick Henry8.8Jamaal Williams6.7
DeAndre Hopkins7.7Chris Olave9.1
Treylon Burks4.1Michael Thomas5.9
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.4Juwan Johnson5.9
Titans DST 4.7Saints DST 8.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 41
49ers
Steelers
Brock Purdy4.9Kenny Pickett5.7
Christian McCaffrey9.8Najee Harris7.0
Deebo Samuel8.1Jaylen Warren5.5
Brandon Aiyuk7.0Diontae Johnson6.6
George Kittle6.9George Pickens6.2
49ers DST 8.3Pat Freiermuth6.3


Steelers DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -7, O/U 38
Cardinals
Commanders
Joshua Dobbs3.4Sam Howell5.6
James Conner7.3Brian Robinson Jr.7.2
Marquise Brown6.1Antonio Gibson6.2
Rondale Moore4.2Jahan Dotson7.5
Cardinals DST 3.0Terry McLaurin6.0


Logan Thomas4.6


Commanders DST 9.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
CHI -1, O/U 42
Packers
Bears
Jordan Love5.8Justin Fields7.9
Aaron Jones8.7Khalil Herbert6.3
A.J. Dillon5.7D.J. Moore8.3
Christian Watson8.4Darnell Mooney2.8
Jayden Reed4.0Cole Kmet5.7
Luke Musgrave3.9Bears DST 4.6
Packers DST 8.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 44
Raiders
Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo4.2Russell Wilson5.3
Josh Jacobs9.2Javonte Williams6.9
Davante Adams8.8Samaje Perine5.9
Jakobi Meyers4.6Courtland Sutton6.7
Raiders DST 7.3Marvin Mims3.8


Greg Dulcich4.0


Broncos DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 51
Dolphins
Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa7.7Justin Herbert8.7
Raheem Mostert6.5Austin Ekeler9.9
Tyreek Hill9.8Keenan Allen8.0
Jaylen Waddle8.7Mike Williams7.3
Dolphins DST 5.4Josh Palmer3.2


Quentin Johnston3.1


Gerald Everett5.5


Chargers DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
NE +4, O/U 45
Eagles
Patriots
Jalen Hurts9.3Mac Jones3.6
D'Andre Swift6.6Rhamondre Stevenson7.8
Kenneth Gainwell5.0JuJu Smith-Schuster5.5
Rashaad Penny4.6DeVante Parker2.9
A.J. Brown9.0Patriots DST 4.0
DeVonta Smith8.6

Dallas Goedert7.1

Eagles DST 9.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -5.5, O/U 46
Rams
Seahawks
Matthew Stafford4.4Geno Smith7.1
Cam Akers6.0Kenneth Walker III7.7
Van Jefferson4.8Zach Charbonnet5.4
Puka Nacua3.7DK Metcalf8.5
Tyler Higbee6.5Tyler Lockett6.8
Rams DST 4.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.7


Seahawks DST 9.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
NYG +3.5, O/U 45.5
Cowboys
Giants
Dak Prescott7.0Daniel Jones6.7
Tony Pollard9.5Saquon Barkley9.6
CeeDee Lamb9.6Isaiah Hodgins3.9
Brandin Cooks5.8Sterling Shepard3.3
Jake Ferguson4.9Darren Waller7.8
Cowboys DST 9.1Giants DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
New York Jets
Mon, Sep 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 46
Bills
Jets
Josh Allen9.2Aaron Rodgers6.9
James Cook7.1Breece Hall6.4
Stefon Diggs9.2Dalvin Cook6.1
Gabe Davis6.5Garrett Wilson9.5
Dalton Kincaid5.0Allen Lazard4.3
Bills DST 7.6Jets DST 6.1