Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

You'll be able to find my full notes on every player from every game that would qualify as a tough start/sit over at SportsLine shortly.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 12th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4438 RUYDS 73 TD 29 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.1

CHIEFS: Won't have top D-tackle Chris Jones, who is continuing his holdout. Without him, Kansas City's top pass rushers are George Karlaftis and Mike Danna, neither of whom had a pass rush win-rate north of 10.5% in 2022 despite a combined 772 pass rush snaps.

GOFF: Has always struggled when under pressure but was outstanding last year when not pressured -- 73.4% completion rate, 8.3 yards per attempt with a shorter Average Depth of Target (ADOT) of 6.7 yards versus when he was pressured. His offensive line remains one of the better front fives in the league.

LIONS: Added two explosive rookies: running back Jahmyr Gibbs (a must-start) and tight end Sam LaPorta (read below). Gibbs was outstanding in joint practices against the Giants earlier this summer and should draw exceptional matchups against the Chiefs' linebackers and safeties and may even dictate zone coverage for the majority of the game.

FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH: Goff finished 2022 with 21-plus Fantasy points in 5 of his final 7 games including four with 25 or more.

Goff has low-end QB1 appeal given the likelihood of Detroit being forced to score a bunch to keep up with the Chiefs offense and his new weapons in an offense he's already had success in. Having top-notch protection against a suspect pass rush is a huge factor. I'd start him over Anthony Richardson, Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 18th 2022 Stats RUYDS 801 REC 34 REYDS 316 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.1

CHIEFS: Won't have top D-tackle Chris Jones, who is continuing his holdout. Big-bodied defenders Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton graded out poorly versus the run according to Pro Football Focus, meaning more of an emphasis on stopping Montgomery will fall on linebackers Willie Gay, Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquil. Of the three, only Bolton graded out well versus the run.

CHIEFS: Saw the fourth-fewest RB rushes per game last year (18.9), likely a by-product of holding so many leads. But of the teams that saw under 20.0 RB rushes per game, the Chiefs were the only one to allow over 4.0 yards per carry (4.3) with all six touchdowns allowed coming from 5 yards or closer.

LIONS: Ranked fifth in RB rush attempts per game (25.1) in 2022 and theoretically upgraded at the position with Montgomery, who will replace ineffective-except-at-the-goal-line power back Jamaal Williams. Lions RBs totaled at least 20 carries in all but two games last season. They also averaged 2.3 rushes per game from five yards or closer to the goal line, a fertile space reserved, presumably, for their big back.

Gibbs is an exciting addition to the Lions offense, and he's a better PPR starter than Montgomery for sure, but Montgomery's chances for 15 touches and a touchdown keep him above the RB2 fold. I'd start him over Najee Harris, Isiah Pacheco, any Eagles RB, any Jets RB and Jamaal Williams.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 32nd 2022 Stats RUYDS 830 REC 13 REYDS 130 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.9

PACHECO: Set for his first taste of live action after missing the majority of training camp and the preseason recovering from a torn labrum in his shoulder.

LAST YEAR: Despite leading the Chiefs in rushing, Pacheco never played 50% of the snaps in any regular-season game. He had one playoff game with 57% of the snaps (versus Cincinnati); he played 47% of the snaps in the Super Bowl.

LAST 12 GAMES: Notched at least 80 total yards nine times, including 2 of 3 playoff games.

THIS YEAR: There's no telling how much he'll play in his first matchup but he should play a decent amount -- he was not listed on the team's injury report.

LIONS: Rated poorly in yards per carry allowed over the season last year (4.7), so they drafted middle linebacker Jack Campbell to help support the run. He won't play every down but he'll mix in. The defensive line is the larger concern as multiple unknown players who had suspect PFF grades will see playing time.

CHIEFS: Called RB rushes 19.7 times per game in 2022, tied for seventh-fewest. Not having Travis Kelce available could pump that number up.

Pacheco is risky not only in terms of his production but in terms of his workload. It's better to take a wait-and-see approach with him if you can; if he lights up the Lions at least you'll know what to do with him in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Jaguars and Bears.

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 6th 2022 Stats REC 28 TAR 59 REYDS 356 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6

PITTS: Played a total of eight preseason snaps, limited in both his time with the starters and in practice for much of August as he rehabs from offseason knee surgery. Appeared to be lumbering both in a joint practice against the Dolphins and in his eight preseason snaps against the Bengals.

PANTHERS: New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero called zone coverage for the Broncos over 77% of the time last season, suggesting that he will continue to call zone coverage frequently with Carolina.

PITTS: Has struggled in his career against the Panthers, scoring over 12 PPR points once in four games. That big game included a touchdown and came without terrific linebacker/safety cover man Jeremy Chinn on the field. Chinn should play and figures to cover Pitts a healthy amount.

PITTS: Struggled versus zone coverage last season, catching just 44/7% of his targets against the scheme, albeit for 14.6 yards per catch. He saw way more targets against zone (47) than man (9).

Pitts was drafted to be a starter, and should be started, but don't expect a huge game. His health might be the most prohibitive factor, if not the Falcons finding themselves successful in the run game. Still a top-10 tight end this week, but perhaps not a top-5.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -10 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 41st 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0

FLOWERS: Shined in one preseason game (14 snaps) but was also a highlight reel in training camp, and was amazing last year at Boston College.

RAVENS: No one's sure which WR will line up where, and it's likely all three receivers will mix and match, but Flowers could edge out Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman for those slot snaps. Flowers didn't do much of it this preseason (21.4% of his snaps in the slot), nor did he specialize in it at Boston College (35% in 2022), but Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman lined up in the slot less than 20% of the time in their past four and two seasons, respectively.

TEXANS: Demeco Ryans' 49ers defense played the fourth-highest zone snaps in 2022. Ryans figures to follow suit with the Texans for much of this season, and most certainly will play heavy zone coverage against Baltimore to not only keep the receivers from beating them deep but also to keep eyes on Lamar Jackson for those plays he takes off and runs on.

TEXANS: Have some interesting cornerbacks -- second-year bounce-back talent Derek Stingley and veteran Steven Nelson figure to line up outside the most with Tavierre Thomas in the slot. Thomas was a second-half contributor for the Texans in 2022 and out-played veteran Desmond King for the nickelback job. These players may not be huge factors individually since they'll play a lot of zone coverage, but Stingley's speed and strength from the left cornerback spot could be the toughest for Beckham and Bateman -- two guys coming back from injury -- to deal with.

Flowers strikes me as the kind of player who could catch two passes but total 70 yards and a touchdown on them. But so too might Beckham or Bateman, which makes all three receivers risky from week to week. At least in the case of Flowers he'll have relative anonymity on his side, plus he might draw the easier matchups as long as he stays away from Stingley (IF Stingley stays stationary at left cornerback). Flowers is a risk as a flex, but one with tremendous upside without the age or injury concerns other Ravens wideouts have.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 7th 2022 Stats REC 58 TAR 80 REYDS 628 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2

NJOKU: Quite clearly a significant part of the Browns offense last year, Njoku is expected to reprise his role as a short-area target who will be leaned on given his size and athleticism.

LAST SEASON: In one game, Njoku drew nine targets and posted a 7-59-1 stat line thanks to a slew of short-range targets from Deshaun Watson along with a very clever red-zone play-call that got the entire Bengals defense off-balance.

HISTORY: Njoku has scored in three of his past four games against the Bengals.

BENGALS: Expected to play a lot of zone coverage this week. Were fine covering tight ends last year (about league average in Fantasy points allowed) and did little this offseason to improve how they cover them. Safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell both left; Nick Scott and Dax Hill are expected to replace them with Hill more likely to see coverage of Njoku along with linebackers Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt.

NJOKU: Was more effective against zone coverage (12.0 yards per catch) than man coverage (9.6).

The matchup isn't any harder this year for "The Chief" and the Bengals offense figures to be a little more pass-friendly than it has ever been. Njoku has a shot at finishing as a top-five TE this week. I'd start him over Pat Freiermuth, Evan Engram and Kyle Pitts.

