It's Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Josh Jacobs, Christian McCaffrey, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Dameon Pierce, Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Jeff Wilson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Khalil Herbert and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 15 numbers to know and more.
Running Backs
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's been a rough year for Kamara to the point where we can actually talk about him in this column. He's no longer an automatic start since he has scored nine PPR points or less in four of his past five games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. But coming off his bye in Week 14, he should hopefully close the season on a high note, starting with the Falcons this week. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six of their past seven games, and Kamara won't have to compete with Mark Ingram (knee) for touches since he's out. It sets up for Kamara to hopefully reward Fantasy managers, and I like him as a No. 1 running back in all leagues once again.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In three games without Khalil Herbert (hip), Montgomery has excelled as the featured back for the Bears, scoring at least 13 PPR points in each outing against the Falcons, Jets and Packers. He has two touchdowns over that span and three games with at least three catches. He should once again be looking at 17-20 total touches, which is good news against Philadelphia. There have been five running backs with at least 17 total touches against the Eagles this season, and all of them have scored at least 13 PPR points, including D'Andre Swift, Dameon Pierce, Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson and Jonathan Taylor. Montgomery should be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 15.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It was a rough start to the season for Conner, but he's finishing strong based on his play over the past four games. And he should have another standout performance against the Broncos in Week 15, even with Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Conner has now scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, including at least 21 PPR points in three of those games. He has five touchdowns over that span and consecutive games with at least 110 total yards. He also had six catches for 29 yards on seven targets with Colt McCoy in Week 14 against New England after Murray was hurt. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in five of their past seven games, and Conner has top-10 upside in all leagues for Week 15.
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It was a welcomed sight to see Dobbins back in Week 14 at Pittsburgh after missing the past six games with a knee injury, and he looked good with 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He said he still doesn't feel right, but hopefully that happens in Week 15 at Cleveland. The Browns are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Gus Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns when these teams met in Week 7 while Dobbins was out. He'll share touches with Edwards and potentially Kenyan Drake this week, but Dobbins should be a standout No. 2 running back in all leagues. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Browns.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The last time we saw Robinson in Week 13 at the Giants he was great with 21 carries for 96 yards, along with two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have another standout performance in the rematch with the Giants in Week 15. The Giants have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in their past five games and six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points over that span. Robinson should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Antonio Gibson is worth using as a high-end flex.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
He's not the last-man standing because Marlon Mack will still get touches, but Murray should benefit with Mike Boone (ankle) being placed on injured reserve. Murray had a down game in Week 14 against Kansas City with eight carries for 32 yards and three catches for minus-1 yard on five targets, but prior to that he had 21 total touches in two of three games as the lead running back in Denver. He's just a flex option for this week, but the Cardinals have allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I have Foreman more as a flex this week than a No. 2 running back, but I don't have any hesitation starting him against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in three of the past four games, and Foreman should still be the lead back in Carolina. Now, the Panthers will also give Chuba Hubbard work, and Hubbard is also worth using as a flex. In Week 14 at Seattle, Foreman had 21 carries for 74 yards, along with one catch for 1 yard, and Hubbard had 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards on three targets.
Rex Burkhead RB
HOU Houston • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will share the backfield for the Texans with Dameon Pierce (ankle) hurt, and Burkhead is the preferred Fantasy option. The one game this season where he was the lead running back in Week 1 against the Colts he finished with 14 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 30 yards on eight targets. He could have a similar stat line this week against the Chiefs, who have allowed three running backs to score at least 15 PPR points in the past four games. Ogunbowale could end up as the lead option, but he has topped eight PPR points just once this year.
NE New England • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
We'll keep an eye on the Patriots backfield this week, but Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Damien Harris (thigh) could be out. That would leave Strong and Kevin Harris as the backfield tandem against the Raiders, and Strong is the preferred Fantasy option. In Week 14 against the Cardinals when Stevenson got hurt, Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets, and Harris had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. Both could have the chance to make plays, but Strong is clearly the more explosive rusher. The Raiders have allowed six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Akers has scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he could become a reliable option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. He only has four catches for 19 yards on the season, so he's not going to help you much in PPR, especially if he doesn't score, but can be a flex option moving forward, especially in Week 15 at Green Bay. The Packers have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past four games, which should bode well for Akers this week.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary has become a non-factor in the passing game and needs to score to help your Fantasy roster. In his past five games, he only has five catches for 23 yards on nine targets, and James Cook has taken over as the running back in the passing attack. Now, Singletary does have four touchdowns over that span, but he's only scored once in his past three outings. If he doesn't score, he's going to give you an empty stat line like he did against Detroit in Week 12 (eight PPR points) or the Jets in Week 14 (four PPR points). He's a flex option at best in Week 15.
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams showed you in Week 14 against Minnesota what a disaster his Fantasy production could be when he doesn't score a touchdown. He had 16 carries for 37 yards against the Vikings, and he finished with three PPR points. Williams hasn't caught a pass since Week 8, and he's been saved by his rushing touchdowns. Now, he scored a touchdown in each of the four prior games to Week 14, with six touchdowns over that span, and he could easily fall into the end zone again in Week 15 at the Jets. But the Jets have allowed just two rushing touchdowns since Week 7, and D'Andre Swift should continue to take work away from Williams. He's only worth using as a flex, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It looks like Mostert will be the lead running back for the Dolphins with Jeff Wilson (hip) hurt, and that will help Mostert with his workload at Buffalo. But it's hard to start Mostert as anything more than a flex in the majority of leagues. The Bills should be able to contain Miami's rushing attack, and Mostert has 18 carries for 67 yards and one catch for 7 yards in his past two games against the 49ers and Chargers. He could be a useful flex if Wilson is out as expected, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in each of the past three games. But I just can't trust Mostert right now, even with this opportunity to be the featured option in Miami's backfield.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Patterson has gone four games in a row scoring nine PPR points or less. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9, and he didn't have a catch in Week 13 against Pittsburgh. Now, the last time Patterson faced the Saints in Week 1 he went nuts with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets. The Falcons are starting a rookie quarterback in Desmond Ridder, and we'll see how that impacts Patterson and the passing game. But the Saints haven't allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 9, and only two running backs have scored more than 10 PPR points against New Orleans over that span. I'd only use Patterson as a flex option this week.
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Rachaad White played more snaps than Fournette in Week 14, and I expect that to continue in Week 15 against the Bengals. That makes White a low-end starter in most leagues, and Fournette is just a flex. Fournette has been great in the passing game the past two outings against New Orleans and San Francisco with 12 catches for 65 yards on 14 targets. But he rushed 14 times for 62 yards over that span, and he only has two touchdowns since Week 6. The Bengals just held Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to 18 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 26 yards, and Cincinnati should be able to contain White and Fournette on the ground. I like Fournette better in PPR because of his role in the passing game, but he's not a must-start option in any leagues in Week 15.
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Walker is expected to play Thursday night against the 49ers after being out in Week 14 against Carolina with an ankle injury. I would use Walker as a flex, but I don't want to start him in all formats. Prior to getting hurt in Week 13 at the Rams, Walker was struggling to run the ball with 24 carries for 43 yards in his previous two games. Now, he scored two touchdowns over that span with seven catches for 68 yards on nine targets, so he was still productive. But this is a brutal matchup with the 49ers, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only one running back has scored a touchdown against San Francisco since Week 7, and only five running backs have scored more than 11 PPR points against the 49ers this year.