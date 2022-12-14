Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 16.3 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 550 REC 51 REYDS 433 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.5 It's been a rough year for Kamara to the point where we can actually talk about him in this column. He's no longer an automatic start since he has scored nine PPR points or less in four of his past five games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. But coming off his bye in Week 14, he should hopefully close the season on a high note, starting with the Falcons this week. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six of their past seven games, and Kamara won't have to compete with Mark Ingram (knee) for touches since he's out. It sets up for Kamara to hopefully reward Fantasy managers, and I like him as a No. 1 running back in all leagues once again.

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 641 REC 25 REYDS 244 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 In three games without Khalil Herbert (hip), Montgomery has excelled as the featured back for the Bears, scoring at least 13 PPR points in each outing against the Falcons, Jets and Packers. He has two touchdowns over that span and three games with at least three catches. He should once again be looking at 17-20 total touches, which is good news against Philadelphia. There have been five running backs with at least 17 total touches against the Eagles this season, and all of them have scored at least 13 PPR points, including D'Andre Swift, Dameon Pierce, Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson and Jonathan Taylor. Montgomery should be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 15.

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 561 REC 33 REYDS 200 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.3 It was a rough start to the season for Conner, but he's finishing strong based on his play over the past four games. And he should have another standout performance against the Broncos in Week 15, even with Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Conner has now scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, including at least 21 PPR points in three of those games. He has five touchdowns over that span and consecutive games with at least 110 total yards. He also had six catches for 29 yards on seven targets with Colt McCoy in Week 14 against New England after Murray was hurt. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in five of their past seven games, and Conner has top-10 upside in all leagues for Week 15.

J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 6 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 It was a welcomed sight to see Dobbins back in Week 14 at Pittsburgh after missing the past six games with a knee injury, and he looked good with 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He said he still doesn't feel right, but hopefully that happens in Week 15 at Cleveland. The Browns are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Gus Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns when these teams met in Week 7 while Dobbins was out. He'll share touches with Edwards and potentially Kenyan Drake this week, but Dobbins should be a standout No. 2 running back in all leagues. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Browns.