Welcome to the week of the borderline No. 2 running back. Looking at a combination of my rankings and projections, you'll see about a dozen guys I have a really hard time differentiating between J.K. Dobbins at RB20 and D'Onta Foreman at RB31. 

Some of these guys, like Foreman, were awesome last week, but I have real apprehension about them repeating. Others, like Brian Robinson, were miserable in Week 16, but circumstances are lining up much better for them in the Fantasy finals. And two of them, Zack Moss and Hassan Haskins are widely available on the waiver wire. Haskins is entirely dependent on Derrick Henry not playing, which is my expectation as of early Tuesday afternoon. The projections will be updated when and if that changes.

One guy towards the top of this list who isn't discussed in the waiver section because he's just about the threshold is Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier is coming off of his best game of the season and if it wasn't for the fact that his usage in the passing game had been so sporadic, he'd be above everyone on this list. Allegeier has 213 rushing yards in his last two outings and is a must-start in non-PPR. But before last week's four-catch outburst he had two targets over his past four games. In full PPR, that puts him squarely in this group, just towards the top. Needless to say, if he's available on your waiver wire he should be a top priority.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 17 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

Derrick Henry RB
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hassan Haskins should be a high-end flex if the Titans choose to rest Henry.
Jamaal Williams RB
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
D'Andre Swift would be a must-start back without Williams and Justin Jackson would be a desperation flex.
  • 75% -- Cam Akers has played at least 75% of the snaps in each of the past two weeks. It's the first time he's hit that mark in back-to-back weeks.
  • 4 -- Rhamondre Stevenson has just four catches for -1 yard in his past two games.
  • 22 -- Tyler Allgeier saw a career-high 22 touches in Week 16. He's taking this backfield over.
  • 9 -- Najee Harris saw a season-high nine targets against the Raiders. He had five targets in his previous four games combined.
  • 8 -- D'Onta Foreman has eight games with more than 100 yards rushing in the past two seasons.. Only Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, and Nick Chubb have more.
  • 10 -- Zonovan Knight had 10 catches in three games with Mike White. He caught one pass in Zach Wilson's two starts.
  • 29% -- Antonio Gibson's 29% snap share in Week 16 was his lowest since Week 6.
D'Andre Swift RB
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI DET -6 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
13.9
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
439
REC
37
REYDS
289
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.3
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
10.4
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
710
REC
9
REYDS
60
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.5
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
16
RB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
703
REC
43
REYDS
269
TD
8
FPTS/G
15.5
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI ATL -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
10.2
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
817
REC
15
REYDS
127
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.4
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1000
REC
30
REYDS
267
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.8
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
8.2
RB RNK
40th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
791
REC
21
REYDS
150
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.8
D'Onta Foreman RB
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
8.4
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
811
REC
5
REYDS
26
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.1
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
8.3
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
268
REC
8
REYDS
32
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.3
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
12.6
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
559
REC
9
REYDS
83
TD
7
FPTS/G
8.6
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 36
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
10.5
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
843
REC
38
REYDS
207
TD
8
FPTS/G
12.6
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
49%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
268
REC
8
REYDS
32
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.3
In Week 17 Moss faces the only defense that has allowed more yards per carry than his Week 16 opponent. That matchup against the Giants, combined with Moss's 69% snap share in Week 16, makes him a high-end flex in full PPR and a borderline No. 2 in non-PPR.
Hassan Haskins RB
TEN Tennessee • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -10 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
3rd
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
5%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
50
REC
7
REYDS
31
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.2
if Derrick Henry is held out, we'd expect Haskins to see 15-plus carries for the Titans and he'll likely catch a couple of passes as well. He's caught two passes in each of the Titans' past two games and has produced 50 yards on his 11 rush attempts this season. He's right there with Moss as a high-end flex in full PPR.
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
6th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
46%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
385
REC
11
REYDS
118
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.5
Hubbard has more upside than Moss or Haskins, but I'm terrified of his floor. That's partially because he had four carries for 10 yards just a week ago against the Steelers, partially because Tampa has been elite against the run at times this season, and partially because Raheem Blackshear keeps popping up at inconvenient times. Last week Blackshear stole a touchdown and was the only Panthers back to receive a target. If Hubbard gets shut out again in the passing game he could have a disastrous Week 17. But he's also topped 12 PPR points in two of his past three games.
Christian McCaffrey RB
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV SF -5.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
23
RB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
973
REC
76
REYDS
635
TD
12
FPTS/G
20.7
McCaffrey has a four-point edge on every other running back in this week's projections. The fact that he's coming off a disappointing outing doesn't bother me at all. Maybe he won't be complete chalk. Before his Week 16 "letdown," he'd compiled 437 total yards and four touchdowns in Brock Purdy's first three outings.
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1000
REC
30
REYDS
267
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.8
I don't really buy that Jacksonville will rest anyone this week because they have a viable path to the wild card if they win this week and the Dolphins lose out. Etienne's breakout campaign has been marred by a lack of touchdowns, but the Texans have surrendered 21, the most in the NFL, to running backs this season. This could be a top-five week for the first-year running back.
