I try to hesitate to insinuate tight end might be deep, but it's the only position in Week 17 that feels better than it has for most of the season. There aren't any streaming options inside my top 12 this week and that feels like a win. The strange thing is it's true even with Darren Waller, Dalton Schultz, and Gerald Everett ranking outside my top 12 in the projections below. 

A big part of that is because we have Dallas Goedert back healthy and Evasn Engram is on fire. Add in late-season surges from Tyler Higbee and Dawson Knox, as well as a projected high-scoring game for Cole Kmet and things don't look all that bad. We've even got a line of demarcation in full PPR, with Taysom Hill sitting at TE12.

  Week 17 Previews: QB | WR | RB

Because Hill is not a prototypical tight end, his inconsistency seems to bother people, but he's a must-start in non-PPR, where he ranks as TE2 on the season, and he's a solid, if inconsistent, starter in full PPR as well. He's played at least 40% of the offensive snaps in six straight games and he's scored a touchdown in three straight. That doesn't guarantee anything in Week 17, but it does make him a fine option if you don't have one of my top 11. 

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 17:

Week 17 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Broncos don't have a Fantasy relevant tight end if Dulcich is out.
player headshot
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Even if Henry misses Week 17, it will be difficult to trust Jonnu Smith.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 3.7 --The Saints have shut down tight ends in the last two weeks, allowing just 3.7 PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Dallas Goedert and the Eagles draw the Saints this week. 
  • 16 -- Targets for Tyler Higbee in the last two games, the most on the Rams
  • 12 -- Receptions for Cole Kmet in his last two meetings versus the Lions. It led to a combined 139 yards and two touchdowns. 
  • 112.3 -- Evan Engrams is now averaging 112.3 yards per game over the past three weeks on 26 total receptions with two touchdowns.
  • 7 -- Tyler Conklin has at least seven targets in the last two games started by Mike White
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
5th
PROJ PTS
9.1
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
72
REYDS
565
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.5
player headshot
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO PHI -7 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
10.8
TE RNK
5th
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
56
REYDS
611
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.3
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -6 O/U 52
OPP VS TE
25th
PROJ PTS
9.7
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
61
REYDS
460
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.1
player headshot
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
77
REYDS
459
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.6
player headshot
Darren Waller TE
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
7th
PROJ PTS
10.1
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
32
REYDS
281
TD
2
FPTS/G
9
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 36
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
11.4
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
90
REYDS
696
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.1
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
16th
ROSTERED
44%
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
77
REYDS
459
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.6
Conklin has been a borderline starter this year without Zach Wilson, and the Seahawks have allowed more Fantasy points to tight ends than any other defense. Still, Conklin is more of an injury replacement, I wouldn't start him over anyone you've been starting.
player headshot
Noah Fant TE
SEA Seattle • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
19th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
29%
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
56
REYDS
426
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.4
If Tyler Lockett remains out, Fant should have a decent target opportunity and has scored in three of his past four games.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (TE Preview)
player headshot
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN KC -13.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
17.1
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
97
TAR
135
REYDS
1257
TD
12
FPTS/G
19.7
This is the easiest advice I give every week: Play Travis Kelce in cash games. This week he's projected for six more Fantasy points than any other tight end. He's already set a career high with 12 touchdowns, but he needs nine more catches to set a career-high for receptions. Don't be surprised if he does that this week. He's also just 160 yards away from breaking his own record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end.
Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview)
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -6 O/U 52
OPP VS TE
25th
PROJ PTS
9.7
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
61
REYDS
460
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.1
Kmet hasn't been very good lately, so I don't expect his roster rate to be very high. But the Bears and Lions have the highest over/under on the slate and Kmet has been very good against this defense, as have most tight ends this season. With a lowered cost and roster rate, he's the perfect play to fade Kelce and Evan Engram this week.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections