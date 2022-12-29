jerry-jeudy-7-1400.jpg
USATSI

The Denver Broncos have probably been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. At least if you give the Rams a pass for Matthew Stafford's injury. But one thing has gone exceptionally right: Jerry Jeudy is turning into a superstar. Jeudy has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games and now ranks as WR28 on the season per game despite playing the year on a team that ranks dead last in scoring. And that ranking doesn't come close to capturing how good Jeudy has been.

Injuries cost Jeudy two full gams this season, and there have were four other games where he played a partial snap count because he left early or was returning from injury. In the other nine games he's caught 48 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns. That's 16.99 PPR FPPG, which would tie him with DeAndre Hopkins for WR10 on the season.

In other words, Jeudy has performed like a true No. 1 wide receiver when he's been healthy this year. Fantasy managers should be equally happy to have him in their Week 17 lineups and on their Dynasty rosters.

Here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:

Week 17 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 54.2 -- The Colts and Cowboys have both been torched by wide receivers over the last three weeks, each allowing over 54 PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. 
  • 3 -- Touchdown catches for Jerry Jeudy against the Chiefs in Week 14. 
  • 31 -- D.K. Metcalf is 31% more likely in his career to draw a target with Tyler Lockett off the field. Metcalf made seven catches on nine targets last week without Lockett. 
  • 19 -- D.J. Moore has been WR19 in games started by Sam Darnold, averaging 14.8 PPR Fantasy points per game. 
  • 0 -- Treylon Burks has run 25 routes with Malik Willis under center and has drawn just two targets and zero catches.
  • 16 -- Jahan Dotson has scored at least 16 PPR Fantasy points in the last three games.
  • 12 -- Elijah Moore has scored at least 12 PPR Fantasy points per game in two of three starts made by Mike White
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -13.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
86
REYDS
780
TD
6
FPTS/G
13
player headshot
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
10.6
WR RNK
27th
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
50
REYDS
414
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.5
player headshot
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
12.2
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
80
REYDS
554
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
player headshot
Richie James WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND NYG -5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
8.4
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
64
REYDS
493
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.5
player headshot
Brandon Aiyuk WR
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV SF -5.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
16th
PROJ PTS
13.4
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
65
TAR
97
REYDS
855
TD
7
FPTS/G
12.7
player headshot
Christian Watson WR
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.8
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
55
REYDS
496
TD
9
FPTS/G
12.1
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
29th
ROSTERED
67%
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
80
REYDS
554
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
Cooks dominated targets in his first game back and produced 13 PPR Fantasy points while also having a 33-yard touchdown called back. His Texans should be chasing the score against a mediocre Jaguars secondary. With Nico Collins on injured reserve, Cooks has an excellent chance to earn eight or more targets and finish a very disappointing season on a high note.
player headshot
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
57%
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
50
REYDS
414
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.5
Dotson has been awesome as of late with 15 catches for 235 yards and three scores on 24 targets in his last three games. And he's had a red zone connection with Carson Wentz all season long. But my excitement is tempered by the fact that he'll be in a low-scoring game against a Browns defense that is much better against the pass than the run. If things go the Commanders' way, they may not throw enough passes for both Dotson and Terry McLaurin to be productive.
player headshot
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
11%
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
50
REYDS
422
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.1
Dortch has played at least 70% of the snaps in five games this season and scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in all five of those games. Kliff Kingsbury this week made it sound as if Dortch is locked back into the slot role that has been very valuable in Arizona this season.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -13.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
86
REYDS
780
TD
6
FPTS/G
13
Jeudy scored 33.3 Fantasy points the last time he faced the Chiefs and hasn't been below 14 PPR points in a full game since Week 6. Don't be surprised if the Broncos offense gets a little boost from the firing of Nathaniel Hackett and puts up a big number against a suspect Chiefs defense.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
14.5
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
71
TAR
119
REYDS
996
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.9
Seattle has been pretty great against receivers lately, but Garrett Wilson has been close to unstoppable with anyone but Zach Wilson at quarterback. In his first three starts with Mike White he earned 30 targets and caught 19 of them for 335 yards and two scores. He's a top-10 wide receiver for me this week, despite the bad matchup on paper.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections