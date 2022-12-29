The Denver Broncos have probably been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. At least if you give the Rams a pass for Matthew Stafford's injury. But one thing has gone exceptionally right: Jerry Jeudy is turning into a superstar. Jeudy has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games and now ranks as WR28 on the season per game despite playing the year on a team that ranks dead last in scoring. And that ranking doesn't come close to capturing how good Jeudy has been.
Injuries cost Jeudy two full gams this season, and there have were four other games where he played a partial snap count because he left early or was returning from injury. In the other nine games he's caught 48 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns. That's 16.99 PPR FPPG, which would tie him with DeAndre Hopkins for WR10 on the season.
In other words, Jeudy has performed like a true No. 1 wide receiver when he's been healthy this year. Fantasy managers should be equally happy to have him in their Week 17 lineups and on their Dynasty rosters.
Here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:
Cooks dominated targets in his first game back and produced 13 PPR Fantasy points while also having a 33-yard touchdown called back. His Texans should be chasing the score against a mediocre Jaguars secondary. With Nico Collins on injured reserve, Cooks has an excellent chance to earn eight or more targets and finish a very disappointing season on a high note.
Dotson has been awesome as of late with 15 catches for 235 yards and three scores on 24 targets in his last three games. And he's had a red zone connection with Carson Wentz all season long. But my excitement is tempered by the fact that he'll be in a low-scoring game against a Browns defense that is much better against the pass than the run. If things go the Commanders' way, they may not throw enough passes for both Dotson and Terry McLaurin to be productive.
Dortch has played at least 70% of the snaps in five games this season and scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in all five of those games. Kliff Kingsbury this week made it sound as if Dortch is locked back into the slot role that has been very valuable in Arizona this season.
Jeudy scored 33.3 Fantasy points the last time he faced the Chiefs and hasn't been below 14 PPR points in a full game since Week 6. Don't be surprised if the Broncos offense gets a little boost from the firing of Nathaniel Hackett and puts up a big number against a suspect Chiefs defense.
Seattle has been pretty great against receivers lately, but Garrett Wilson has been close to unstoppable with anyone but Zach Wilson at quarterback. In his first three starts with Mike White he earned 30 targets and caught 19 of them for 335 yards and two scores. He's a top-10 wide receiver for me this week, despite the bad matchup on paper.