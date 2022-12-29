The Denver Broncos have probably been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. At least if you give the Rams a pass for Matthew Stafford's injury. But one thing has gone exceptionally right: Jerry Jeudy is turning into a superstar. Jeudy has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games and now ranks as WR28 on the season per game despite playing the year on a team that ranks dead last in scoring. And that ranking doesn't come close to capturing how good Jeudy has been.

Injuries cost Jeudy two full gams this season, and there have were four other games where he played a partial snap count because he left early or was returning from injury. In the other nine games he's caught 48 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns. That's 16.99 PPR FPPG, which would tie him with DeAndre Hopkins for WR10 on the season.

In other words, Jeudy has performed like a true No. 1 wide receiver when he's been healthy this year. Fantasy managers should be equally happy to have him in their Week 17 lineups and on their Dynasty rosters.

Here is the rest of the Week 17 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

-- The Colts and Cowboys have both been torched by wide receivers over the last three weeks, each allowing over 54 PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. 3 -- Touchdown catches for Jerry Jeudy against the Chiefs in Week 14.



-- D.K. Metcalf is 31% more likely in his career to draw a target with Tyler Lockett off the field. Metcalf made seven catches on nine targets last week without Lockett. 19 -- D.J. Moore has been WR19 in games started by Sam Darnold, averaging 14.8 PPR Fantasy points per game.



-- Treylon Burks has run 25 routes with Malik Willis under center and has drawn just two targets and zero catches. 16 -- Jahan Dotson has scored at least 16 PPR Fantasy points in the last three games.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 86 REYDS 780 TD 6 FPTS/G 13 Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 50 REYDS 414 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.5 Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 80 REYDS 554 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND NYG -5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 64 REYDS 493 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.5 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 97 REYDS 855 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.7 Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 496 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.1

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Adds (WR Preview) Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 80 REYDS 554 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Cooks dominated targets in his first game back and produced 13 PPR Fantasy points while also having a 33-yard touchdown called back. His Texans should be chasing the score against a mediocre Jaguars secondary. With Nico Collins on injured reserve, Cooks has an excellent chance to earn eight or more targets and finish a very disappointing season on a high note. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 50 REYDS 414 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.5 Dotson has been awesome as of late with 15 catches for 235 yards and three scores on 24 targets in his last three games. And he's had a red zone connection with Carson Wentz all season long. But my excitement is tempered by the fact that he'll be in a low-scoring game against a Browns defense that is much better against the pass than the run. If things go the Commanders' way, they may not throw enough passes for both Dotson and Terry McLaurin to be productive. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 50 REYDS 422 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 Dortch has played at least 70% of the snaps in five games this season and scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in all five of those games. Kliff Kingsbury this week made it sound as if Dortch is locked back into the slot role that has been very valuable in Arizona this season.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 86 REYDS 780 TD 6 FPTS/G 13 Jeudy scored 33.3 Fantasy points the last time he faced the Chiefs and hasn't been below 14 PPR points in a full game since Week 6. Don't be surprised if the Broncos offense gets a little boost from the firing of Nathaniel Hackett and puts up a big number against a suspect Chiefs defense.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 119 REYDS 996 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.9 Seattle has been pretty great against receivers lately, but Garrett Wilson has been close to unstoppable with anyone but Zach Wilson at quarterback. In his first three starts with Mike White he earned 30 targets and caught 19 of them for 335 yards and two scores. He's a top-10 wide receiver for me this week, despite the bad matchup on paper.