Kudos to you if you play your Fantasy championship in Week 17, and hopefully all of your main starters are available. We know the Chiefs aren't playing Patrick Mahomes with the No. 1 seed in the AFC wrapped up, and the Steelers are also letting Ben Roethlisberger rest for the playoffs. There could be more players out in Week 17 because of playoff scenarios or injuries, so continue to monitor the news all week.

We'll try to help with any lineup decisions you might have, and best of luck if this is the big game for your Fantasy league. We usually recommend ending your Fantasy season in Week 16 to avoid these scenarios, but you're brave if your league still plays in this scoring period.

For those of you also here just for fun even though your Fantasy season is over, I want to thank you again for reading this column all year. Hopefully, the advice helped lead you to the playoffs and a Fantasy championship, and your loyalty means the world to us.

This has been a crazy year in the world and certainly a unique Fantasy season, but we made it. I hope 2021 is great for you overall, and I can't wait to start looking ahead to the upcoming season.

Our draft prep starts immediately, so keep an eye on all of our offseason coverage. We'll do our best to get you prepared for the 2021 campaign, and hopefully it will be a rewarding year in Fantasy and reality after what we all experienced in 2020.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI WAS -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 15.6 RB RNK 6th YTD Stats RUYDS 720 REC 35 REYDS 241 TD 11 FPTS/G 14.9

Antonio Gibson missed practice Wednesday with the toe injury that kept him out for two weeks prior to Week 16, but he's expected to play in a huge Week 17 game for Washington. The Athletic reported Wednesday that Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Gibson can handle a heavier workload this week, so he should be ready to go against the Eagles.

Against the Panthers in Week 16, Gibson had 10 carries for 61 yards, along with three catches for 8 yards on four targets. Hopefully, Gibson can get 25 total touches like he had against the Cowboys in Week 12, was his last healthy game before Week 16. Washington should lean on Gibson as much as possible this week against the Eagles, who could be without Fletcher Cox (neck) and Derek Barnett (calf). Ezekiel Elliot just ran all over Philadelphia in Week 16 for 17 PPR points, and the Eagles have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in six games in a row.

We'll see if Alex Smith (calf) plays in Week 17, but I'm confident in Gibson even if Taylor Heinicke starts at quarterback. Either one is an upgrade over Dwayne Haskins, who was released this week. Gibson has top-10 upside in this matchup, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row before hurting his toe. He's also scored a touchdown in eight of the 12 games he's been able to finish this year.

I like J.D. McKissic as a starter in PPR this week as well, especially with Terry McLaurin (ankle) hurt. And you can consider McKissic as at least a flex option in non-PPR leagues. But this week should be all about Gibson.If Washington wins this game then the Football Team are NFC East champions. It would be an amazing story with Smith coming back from his leg injury, as well as coach Ron Rivera dealing with a form of skin cancer.

Gibson has been a big reason for Washington's success, and hopefully his rookie season ends on a high note. He has the chance for a big game against the Eagles, and Fantasy managers should start him with confidence this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 989 RUYDS 323 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 7.5 Hurts was a huge letdown in Week 16 at Dallas with 19 Fantasy points, and he had three turnovers in the game (two interceptions and a fumble). But the positives are that he passed for a career-high 342 yards, and he ran for at least 63 yards for the third start in a row. I'll take my chances with Hurts again given his upside, even in a tough matchup against Washington. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 26 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 4034 RUYDS 225 TD 32 INT 10 FPTS/G 25.4 Herbert will again be without Keenan Allen (hamstring) this week, but it might not matter against the Chiefs. Kansas City has locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye and is likely resting starters, which should bode well for Herbert. He scored 23 Fantasy points against the Chiefs in his first ever start in Week 2, and Kansas City has allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3603 RUYDS 228 TD 37 INT 7 FPTS/G 25.3 Tannehill snapped his five-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points when he scored only 17 points in Week 16 at Green Bay. But he should get back on track in Week 17 against the Texans, who have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Tannehill had 36 Fantasy points against the Texans in Week 6, and he scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two meetings with Houston last year. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3860 RUYDS 155 TD 32 INT 13 FPTS/G 22.4 Cousins went for 26 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 9, and Detroit has allowed at least 36 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in each of the past three weeks. In Week 16, Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert combined for 491 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Lions. Cousins has struggled on the road this season, but he just scored 29 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 16. That road success should carry over to this week in a great matchup, and Cousins will likely have to carry the offense with Dalvin Cook (personal) out. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 4316 RUYDS 91 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.5 Ryan is closing the season strong with at least 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two games. One of those was a 33-point outing against Tampa Bay in Week 15 when he passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns. The Buccaneers have allowed seven of their past nine opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Ryan has a great history in this matchup. In his past five meetings with Tampa Bay, Ryan is averaging 334.6 passing yards per game with 10 total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 4005 RUYDS -6 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his past six starts, and the Jaguars allow an average of 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Nine quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, including three of the past four going over 26 points. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1926 RUYDS 66 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.3 Dalton has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and hopefully he can stay hot against the Giants in a must-win game for both teams. The Giants have allowed Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to each score at least 24 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LV -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3732 RUYDS 139 TD 28 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.1 Carr only scored seven Fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 7 with the Raiders having a dominant performance. I'll gamble on Carr producing more in the rematch, and he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in his past three healthy outings. Denver also has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of its past four opposing quarterbacks.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SEA -6 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 4031 RUYDS 484 TD 40 INT 13 FPTS/G 27.8 Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback in most leagues, but I'm still nervous to trust him based on his overall production to close the season. He scored 21 Fantasy points in Week 16 against the Rams, but that's just his second game with more than 16 Fantasy points in his past five outings. And he only has one game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 11. Wilson did score 36 Fantasy points against the 49ers at home in Week 9, but San Francisco has allowed just two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in its past six games. Wilson is a low-end starter at best in Week 17. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1803 RUYDS 173 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 Trubisky can get garbage-time production in this game with the Packers like he did in Week 12, but I wouldn't be confident starting him given how well Green Bay's defense has played of late. The Packers have held four quarterbacks in a row to 17 Fantasy points or less, and only two quarterbacks since Week 7 have scored over that number. Now, one of them was Trubisky in Week 12 when he had 24 Fantasy points, but he had two interceptions and a fumble and could fold under pressure in this must-win game for Chicago. It's a must-win game for Green Bay also with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line, and I would only start Trubisky in deeper leagues in Week 17. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -10 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3367 RUYDS 121 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.8 Mayfield does get the benefit of his receivers coming back in Week 17 after he was without Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge in Week 16 loss at the Jets because of COVID-19 restrictions. That will help, and maybe the Steelers will be resting key players on defense to prepare for the playoffs. But if all the main Pittsburgh defenders are active in this game, Mayfield could be in trouble. In four career games against the Steelers, Mayfield is averaging just 172 passing yards with seven total touchdowns, four interceptions and one fumble. Pittsburgh has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 7, and it was MVP candidate Josh Allen, who had just 21 Fantasy points in Week 14. Mayfield could surprise us, especially if the Steelers aren't at full strength, but I would only start him in deeper leagues this week. Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR ARI -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3884 RUYDS 816 TD 37 INT 12 FPTS/G 28.4 Murray said he's good to go for Sunday's must-win game at the Rams after suffering a lower leg injury in Week 16 against the 49ers, but I'm downgrading him to a low-end starter in most leagues. He's clearly not 100 percent, and this is a brutal matchup against a Los Angeles defense that is No. 1 against opposing quarterbacks all season. Murray did score 21 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 13, but he's one of just four quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points against this defense in 2020 along with Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo and Wilson. The Rams allow an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I don't expect Murray to have a dominant game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 564 REC 37 REYDS 331 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.3 I thought Gaskin had the chance to play well in Week 16 at the Raiders, but he far exceeded my expectations with 14 carries for 87 yards, along with five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in seven of his past eight games, including Week 2 against Buffalo when he had seven carries for 46 yards, as well as six catches for 36 yards on seven targets. He wasn't the featured running back then like he is now, and he should have another quality outing this week in the rematch with the Bills. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 607 REC 30 REYDS 278 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.4 Johnson was excellent in Week 16 as the Start of the Week with 12 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He scored a season-high 28 PPR points and now has at least 23 PPR points in each of his past two games. He had 13 PPR points at Tennessee in Week 6 with 19 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 12 yards, and I hope he can at least replicate that performance again. If Duke Johnson (neck) remains out, expect another week with a lot of work for David Johnson, and the Titans have allowed five rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past four games. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -11.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 645 REC 18 REYDS 120 TD 7 FPTS/G 10 Dobbins will hopefully carry his touchdown streak into the NFL playoffs and potentially the offseason since he's scored in each of his past five games. He has at least 71 total yards in four of those games, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row. Now, the problem is Dobbins doesn't do much in the passing game with only three catches during his hot streak, and the most touches he's had over that span is 17 -- with two games of only 11. But against the Bengals that should be enough for a quality performance. Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row. Dobbins is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. And you can consider Gus Edwards a sleeper this week as well. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 524 REC 10 REYDS 121 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.8 I liked Wilson in Week 16 at Arizona, and he was better than I expected with 22 carries for 183 yards, along with one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He now has six games this season with double digits in carries, and he's scored a combined eight touchdowns in those outings. He's also scored at least 12 PPR points in four of those games, and he should get another heavy workload with Raheem Mostert (ankle) out. It's a tough matchup against the Seahawks, but Wilson is still a must-start option in all leagues. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 28 REYDS 165 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Jones is back for Week 17 after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and hopefully he's healthy and ready to go since he also was dealing with a finger injury. He should have fresh legs since he hasn't played since Week 14, and prior to going out he scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games, with two of those outings having at least 19 total touches. I'm expecting him to again be the featured rusher against the Falcons, who allowed two touchdowns and 65 total yards to Leonard Fournette in Week 15. And Atlanta has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three of the past four weeks.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 617 REC 21 REYDS 114 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.3 The Cowboys run defense has been better of late, but it still has allowed six touchdowns to running backs in its past five games, including two in a row. Gallman has struggled over the past three weeks with a combined 17 PPR points over that span, but I like him as a flex this week given the matchup. Prior to Week 14, Gallman scored or had over 100 rushing yards in six games in a row. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 399 REC 22 REYDS 164 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.1 Brown should be the lead running back with Darrell Henderson (ankle) and Cam Akers (ankle) hurt, and hopefully Brown takes advantage of this opportunity. There have been seven games this season where a Rams running back had at least 15 carries, and that has translated to at least 16 PPR points five times. Brown did that in Week 1 against Dallas with 21 total touches and scored 25 PPR points, and hopefully he can replicate that this week. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 656 REC 23 REYDS 176 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 I can see a scenario where the Saints lean more on Murray this week to keep Alvin Kamara fresh for the playoffs, and Murray does have at least 10 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Chiefs and Vikings. So even if he remains in his usual reserve role, he can still be effective. The Panthers have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in four games in a row. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -5.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 4.7 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 2 REYDS 21 TD 2 FPTS/G 4 Dillon had a dream game in Week 16 against Tennessee with 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target. He won't do that again this week at Chicago barring something crazy happening, but if Jamaal Williams (quad) remains out, I can see Dillon getting a decent workload in tandem with Aaron Jones. The Packers will likely want to keep Jones fresh for the playoffs, and Dillon proved his worth against the Titans to get quality touches if Williams can't play.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 473 REC 13 REYDS 82 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.2 I liked Moss in Week 16 against the Patriots, and he delivered with 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for no yards on one target. He now has three games in a row with at least 12 carries, but that was the first time he had more than eight PPR points since Week 9. And he only has four games this season with at least 11 PPR points. Against Miami in Week 2, Moss had eight carries for 37 yards and no catches, and he's sharing too much with Devin Singletary to trust. Also, in the past five weeks, no team has allowed fewer Fantasy points to opposing running backs than the Dolphins, who have given up no touchdowns to the position over that span. Le'Veon Bell RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 0.9 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 16 REYDS 138 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 We have no idea what the Chiefs plan to do with their starters in Week 17 since they have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. We also have no idea if Andy Reid views Bell as his best running back until Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is back. In Week 16 against Atlanta, in the first game without Edwards-Helaire, Bell only had seven carries for 30 yards, along with one catch for 9 yards on three targets. Meanwhile, Darrel Williams had 10 carries for 46 yards, along with four catches for 27 yards on six targets. I wouldn't expect much work for Bell against the Chargers, and I would sit Bell in all formats. I also would shy away from Williams. We could see a lot of work for Darwin Thompson, making him a sleeper in deeper leagues. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 409 REC 47 REYDS 355 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.5 Bernard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, and he's been great over the past two games with at least 19 PPR points in each outing against the Steelers and Texans, along with at least 23 total touches in each of those two outings. Those were two surprise victories for Cincinnati, but I'm expecting that win streak to end against the Ravens. Baltimore hasn't been impenetrable against opposing running backs this season, but the Ravens are No. 10 against the position for the year. And I don't expect Bernard to be anything more than a flex as Baltimore needs to win this game to lock up a playoff berth.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -10 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 683 REC 30 REYDS 190 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 With Mason Rudolph starting this game in place of Ben Roethlisberger, we don't know how much Conner will play, if at all, since the Steelers could opt to rest him for the playoffs. But having Conner here is also an indication of how his season has gone, since he's unfortunately been a Fantasy bust to close 2020. While he did score 17 PPR points in Week 16 against the Colts, that was only the second time he's had at least 12 PPR points in the five games he's played since Week 8. If he is expected to play a full game against the Browns, then consider Conner a flex option in all leagues. But given Roethlisberger's status, I wouldn't expect four quarters out of Conner, so you should plan for an alternative Fantasy running back in Week 17.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 15.9 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 86 REYDS 735 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.8 I didn't expect Hilton to have a big game against the Steelers in Week 16, and he finished with just three catches for 60 yards on seven targets. He should improve this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 14 PPR points in 11 games in a row. Hilton only had four catches for 53 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in Week 1, but he should do much better in the rematch with a potential playoff spot for the Colts on the line. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 103 REYDS 984 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Cooks was excellent against the Titans in their first meeting in Week 6 with nine catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he could have another big outing this week. His floor is 11 PPR points, which he has reached in five games in a row, but the ceiling could be 20-plus PPR points given the Tennessee defense. The Titans have allowed 75 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 targets to opposing receivers in their past five games. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -11.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 92 REYDS 728 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.8 Cornerback William Jackson (concussion) could be out for the Bengals, which would be great for Brown this week. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, with a touchdown in four of those outings, and he has at least six targets in four games over that span. It's nice to see Brown closing the season on a high note, and he also had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Cincinnati in Week 5. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 77 REYDS 707 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.6 Some people might have doubted Godwin going into Week 16 at Detroit, but he took advantage of that matchup with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past six games, including Week 15 at Atlanta when he had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets. In his past four games against the Falcons, Godwin has 24 catches for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 81 REYDS 945 TD 5 FPTS/G 14 Davis let down a lot of Fantasy managers in Week 16 at Green Bay with no catches on two targets, but he should rebound this week against Houston. In their past five games, the Texans have allowed 69 catches for 876 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers on 98 targets, and seven receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against Houston over that span. Davis missed the first meeting with the Texans in Week 6 because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but A.J. Brown (22 PPR points) and Adam Humphries (18 PPR points) went off in that matchup. This week, it should be Brown and Davis putting up big stats against this secondary.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 80 REYDS 544 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 There have been seven games this season when Shepard and Daniel Jones have started and finished, and Shepard has at least six catches in each outing, while averaging 14.0 PPR points over that span. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in their past four games, and Shepard is a low-end starter in PPR this week. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 100 TAR 147 REYDS 992 TD 8 FPTS/G 17.5 Keenan Allen (hamstring) won't play in Week 17, and Hunter Henry (illness) could also remain out. That should bode well for Williams, who had 10 targets in Week 16 against Denver in that same scenario. He only managed four catches for 54 yards, but I'll gamble on Williams as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Chiefs, who could be resting starters on defense. Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson are also sleepers in deeper leagues with Allen out. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 97 REYDS 794 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 Gallup has at least six targets in four of his past five games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four outings. He had 11 PPR points in Week 5 against the Giants and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues. I still like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb better than Gallup, but he's closing the season on a high note. Cam Sims WR WAS Washington • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI WAS -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 43 REYDS 434 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Sims could be the No. 1 receiver for Washington again in Week 17 against the Eagles if Terry McLaurin (ankle) is out, and it's a great matchup for Sims, who has 17 targets in his past two games. Philadelphia has allowed 76 catches, 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns to receivers on 102 targets in the past five weeks. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 74 REYDS 661 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 He had 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets against the Jets in Week 9, and the Jets have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. We'll see if Cam Newton remains the starter in Week 17, but hopefully Newton or Jarrett Stidham look for Meyers a lot in this matchup.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SEA -6 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 88 TAR 118 REYDS 964 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.5 Lockett was held to four catches for 33 yards on five targets against the 49ers in Week 8, and he's scored a combined 14 PPR points in his past two games coming into Week 17. He's now scored 10 PPR points or less in six of his past nine games, and San Francisco has allowed only one touchdown to a receiver in the past three weeks. Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 104 REYDS 798 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.7 I'm staying away from Jones with Matthew Stafford (ankle) likely out, and Jones was held to four PPR points in Week 16 against Tampa Bay with three catches for 19 yards on three targets when Stafford got hurt. Jones will likely need double digits in targets to have a quality outing because in his past three games with fewer than 12 targets he's scored nine PPR points or less each time. We'll see if Chase Daniel or David Blough will feed Jones the ball if either one starts in place of Stafford, but I'd only use Jones as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 17. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -10 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 91 TAR 120 REYDS 766 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.4 Mason Rudolph is starting for Ben Roethlisberger so he can rest for the playoffs, and we don't know if the Steelers will also limit the playing time for Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson as well. Smith-Schuster made nine starts with Rudolph in 2019, and Smith-Schuster averaged 10.2 PPR points in those games. I'd be hesitant to trust Smith-Schuster and Johnson this week with Rudolph under center, especially since both receivers might not play a full game against the Browns. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR ARI -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 79 REYDS 621 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.5 It was great to see Kirk snap his six-game streak with single digits in PPR points in Week 16 against the 49ers when he had 14 PPR points behind seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets. But he only had one PPR point in Week 13 against the Rams, and Los Angeles is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'm nervous about DeAndre Hopkins as well this week, but it's hard to sit him given his upside. Kirk doesn't have that same potential, and he's easy to stay away from this week, especially with Kyler Murray (leg) banged up.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 86 TAR 122 REYDS 900 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.9 Woods should be treated as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. The boom potential is that with Cooper Kupp (illness) out, Woods should be fed targets, and he had 10 catches for 85 yards on 11 targets against the Cardinals in Week 13 when Kupp was active. The bust is we don't know how Woods will perform with Jared Goff (thumb) out and John Wolford under center. Arizona will likely focus on stopping Woods, but hopefully he'll come through. Also, keep in mind that Woods has scored nine PPR points or less in four of seven home games this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI WAS -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 13.4 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 104 REYDS 633 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.9 Thomas will hopefully give us one more week of solid production in Week 17 against the Eagles. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past six games, and he had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against Philadelphia in Week 1. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 57 REYDS 568 TD 10 FPTS/G 11.1 Tonyan had his five-game scoring streak end in Week 16 against the Titans, but hopefully he can find the end zone again in Week 17 against the Bears. In Week 12 against Chicago, Tonyan had five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and the Bears have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 335 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.8 Kyle Rudolph (foot) is out for Week 17, so Smith has the chance to be great at the Lions. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Detroit has allowed a tight end to score in three of the past four games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 66 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Ertz has seven targets in each of his past two games, and now Dallas Goedert (calf) could be out. Washington has only allowed one tight end to score in its past five games, but Goedert and Ertz combined for 11 catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against Washington in Week 1. And Ertz has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games against Washington. Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 81 REYDS 543 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Hurst has scored in consecutive games coming into Week 17 and has a combined 27 PPR points over that span against Tampa Bay and Kansas City. He had four catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Buccaneers in Week 15, and Tampa Bay has allowed a tight end to score or gain at least 80 receiving yards in three games in a row. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 259 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.6 Knox dropped a touchdown in Week 16 at New England, otherwise he would have scored in four of his past five games. He managed to finish the game against the Patriots with three catches for 51 yards on four targets, and his targets could rise if John Brown (illness) and Cole Beasley (leg) don't play against the Dolphins. I also like Gabriel Davis as a sleeper behind Stefon Diggs, but Knox could be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 105 REYDS 637 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 We'll see which Engram shows up this week in a must-win game for the Giants. He had 13 PPR points in Week 16 at Baltimore, but that was just the second time he's scored more than eight PPR points since Week 10. He also has just one touchdown on the season. And in Week 5 at Dallas, Engram was held to one catch for 16 yards on two targets. The Cowboys have also allowed the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends over the past five weeks. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 36 REYDS 202 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 It looked like Kmet was building toward becoming a low-end Fantasy starter when he had seven targets in consecutive games against Detroit in Week 13 and Houston in Week 14, and he averaged 11.0 PPR points over that span. But in his past two games against Minnesota and Jacksonville, Kmet combined for six PPR points on just eight targets. Jimmy Graham also scored twice against the Jaguars, and it's clear he's not going away. The Packers are No. 5 for the season in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so Kmet and Graham should be avoided this week. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 56 REYDS 480 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 The Cardinals went from the easiest matchup for opposing tight ends in 2019 to one of the toughest this season, and they are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position this year. Only three tight ends have scored against the Cardinals this season, but one of them happened to be Higbee in Week 13. He had six targets at Arizona for four catches, 24 yards and a touchdown, and it would be great if he could replicate that performance this week. But I'd be hesitant to start him with John Wolford replacing the injured Jared Goff (thumb), and Higbee hasn't had more than four catches in any game since Week 2.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -10 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 398 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Hooper has been great the past two weeks against the Giants and Jets with 29 PPR points over that span. He had a whopping 15 targets against the Jets in Week 16 with all of Cleveland's main receivers out, and he finished with seven catches for 71 yards. But Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Khadarel Hodge are all back this week, which will lower the targets share for Hooper, and he has a tougher matchup in Week 17 against Pittsburgh. The Steelers are No. 1 against opposing tight ends for the season, and Hooper should struggle this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Seahawks (at SF)



Cardinals (at LAR)

Cowboys (at NYG)

Browns (vs. PIT)

Dolphins (at BUF)



START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Carlson K LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LV -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 9th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon McManus K DEN Denver • #8

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 19th Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 13th Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 10th