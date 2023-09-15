From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 2 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Mark Andrews and George Kittle; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) - Cleared

OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable

OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared

LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared

LB Quay Walker (concussion) - Questionable

Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Cleared

LB Troy Andersen (concussion) - Out

CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - Questionable

Coming off an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers defense and offense have significant injuries. Doubs played on a snap count in Week 1 while dealing with a hamstring injury. Despite the limited snaps, Doubs had two touchdowns and is a flex option if active, even with limitations. Watson was rumored to be close to returning this week. Fantasy managers should monitor status throughout the weekend and view Watson as a flex option if active. We still need to see the target distribution within the Packers' offense with all receivers active. Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and his status remains in question. If Jones is out, Fantasy managers can start Dillon as a low-end RB2

The Packers defense contained the Chicago running backs well in Week 1 but the injuries in their linebacker group should be noted. Regardless, Bijan Robinson is a must start. Tyler Allgeier is a flex option but it's important to note Cordarrelle Patterson was not on the injury report this week and practiced in full. His presence could affect the involvement of Allgeier.

DFS impact

Doubs and Watson are viable options in tournament play if on a full snap count. Avoid their usage if limited. If Jones is out, Dillon is in play at $5,900 on DraftKings.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - Out

WR DeAndre Carter (knee) - Cleared

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) - Cleared

DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out

Bills

None

It feels odd to write this, but the injury to Jakobi Meyers should have a positive affect on Davante Adams. Adams underwhelmed in Week 1 with just six receptions on nine targets for 66 yards while Meyers finished as the WR3 overall in PPR with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo's connection with Meyers is not surprising. But with Meyers potentially out, look for Adams to have a strong bounceback game.

DFS impact

Although the Buffalo defense remains one of the strongest in the NFL, Adams is still playable in tournament play with the potential for a very concentrated target share.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) - IR

TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) - Quesionable



OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Out

C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out

FS Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Out

Bengals

RB Chris Evans (hamstring) - Questionable

With Dobbins out for the season, the Ravens will turn to Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon. The Ravens are dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line and with the lack of receiving upside, none of the Ravens running backs are ideal options but Hill has low-end flex potential as he appeared to be the preferred goal line back in Week 1 with two goal-line touchdowns.

In Week 1, many Fantasy managers turned to Isaiah Likely with Mark Andrews out. Andrews appears to be trending towards playing but remains questionable. Fantasy managers should monitor his status and avoid Likely if Andrews is unable to play. Zay Flowers was the featured pass catcher with Andrews out.

For the Bengals, a potential absence for Chris Evans is significant for Fantasy managers rostering Joe Mixon. Evans production was minimal from a Fantasy perspective, but he saw usage on third down, which limits receiving upside for Mixon. If Evans is out, Mixon could return to RB1 level of production after a disappointing Week 1 performance.

DFS impact

While I don't expect a huge performance on the ground for Mixon, his value as a Fantasy asset is in his receiving upside. Mixon is the 10th highest-priced running back on the main slate but does have potential for a boom game if Evans is out. Flowers is a strong option if Andrews is out. The Ravens running backs offer limited upside in DFS.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Seahawks

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) - IR



OT Charles Cross (toe) - Out

OT Abraham Lucas (knee) - IR

LB Boye Mafe (illness) - Questionable



SS Jamal Adams (knee) - Out



Lions

OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - Doubtful

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee, hamstring) - Out

Seattle's injuries are significant as they gave up 334 passing yards to Matt Stafford and a WR1 performance to rookie Puka Nacua. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds could thrive against this Seattle secondary, and Kenneth Walker could see an uptick in production as well.

DFS impact

St. Brown is the third most expensive receiver on the main slate but is worth the investment against Seattle's secondary. Reynolds is an intriguing value play at just $3,700 on DraftKings, especially with Adams out.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Colts

RB Evan Hull (knee) - IR



RB Zack Moss (arm) - Cleared

OG Quenton Nelson (toe) - Questionable



Texans

QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder) - Questionable

WR John Metchie (hamstring) - Cleared



WR Noah Brown (groin) - IR

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - Questionable

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - Cleared

SAF Jimmie Ward (hip) - Out



SAF Jalen Pitre (chest) - Out

Zack Moss has been cleared to play for Week 2. Ideally, some indication on his level of workload would clarify if Moss is a trustworthy starter. However, Deon Jackson's Week 1 performance was a disaster with poor efficiency and two fumbles. Moss could assume the lead back role in an excellent matchup. Fantasy managers should view Moss as a flex option, while Jackson should remain on Fantasy benches.

With Noah Brown on IR and John Metchie returning from a hamstring injury, expect Tank Dell to see an increase in workload. C.J. Stroud was added to the injury report on Friday. If Stroud is active, Dell would be a low-end flex option in deep leagues. However, if Stroud is unable to play, the Texans' pass catchers should be avoided.

DFS impact

If we get indication Moss will not be on a snap count, he's an excellent value play at just $4,700 on DraftKings. While Dell isn't a strong option in redraft leagues, he's a potential value play in tournaments at just $3,200 on DraftKings.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chiefs

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) - Questionable

TE Travis Kelce (knee) - Questionable



DT Chris Jones (NIR) - Cleared

CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) - Cleared

Jaguars

C Luke Fortner (ankle) - Questionable

OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) - Questionable

DE Tyler Lacy (hip) - Questionable

Travis Kelce remains questionable officially but logged multiple limited practices. Andy Reid announced Kelce will make his debut in Week 2, but we have no details on any potential snap limitations. Regardless, Kelce is a must-start if active.

DFS impact

Although Kelce should start in all redraft formats, at his price it's risky to play Kelce immediately off injury in DFS unless we have clear indication he will handle a full workload. Avoid the unnecessary risk and price in cash games. He's still a viable option in tournaments.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Bears

DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - Doubtful

Buccaneers

DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - Out



CB Carlton Davis (toe) - Out

DB Christian Izien (concussion) - Questionable

Although Tampa Bay beat Minnesota in Week 1, the defense allowed huge performances to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. With Kancey and Davis out and Izien questionable, the Chicago Bears offense has a strong bounceback opportunity in Week 2. Justin Fields should start in all formats and DJ Moore is a mid-tier WR2. Darnell Mooney is a flex option in deep leagues.

DFS impact

Coming off disappointing performances in Week 1, Fields and Moore represent a potential contrarian stack in tournament play this week.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - Doubtful

MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - Doubtful

LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - Questionable

Titans

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - Questionable

OG Peter Skoronski (illness) - Questionable

DT Teair Tart (groin) - Cleared

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) - Out

SAF Armani Hooker (concussion) - Out

Austin Ekeler is doubtful for Week 2, leaving Joshua Kelley as the likely lead back for the Chargers. Kelley would assume the role coming off a huge Week 1 performance and should start as an RB2/flex option in all formats. The strength of Tennessee's run defense makes RB1 upside difficult for Kelley but volume and goal line opportunities make him a viable option. The Chargers' pass game should thrive against a struggling and injured Tennessee secondary.

DFS impact

With Ekeler out, Kelley is an option in DFS but the matchup makes it difficult for Kelley to provide tournament-winning upside. Instead, attack the Tennessee secondary and focus on Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Giants

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Doubtful



TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - Cleared

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - Questionable

DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) - Doubtful

CB Deonte Banks (calf) - Cleared

K Graham Gano (ankle) - Cleared

Cardinals

RB James Conner (calf) - Cleared

DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - Questionable

DE L.J. Collier (biceps) - Out

LB Josh Woods (ankle) - Out

SAF Budda Baker (hamstring) - Questionable

Darren Waller spoke out this week regarding his injury and ensured Fantasy managers it's not the same injury from 2022. He's expected to play this week. Although his Week 1 performance was underwhelming, Waller should start in all Fantasy formats.

James Conner is cleared and will play in Week 2. Conner is a strong RB2 this week and remains the clear workhorse back in Arizona's offense.

DFS impact

Reinjury is always a concern but the Giants' pass game should continue to run through Waller and the matchup with Arizona is far better than the Week 1 matchup with Dallas. Upside exists in tournament play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

49ers

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) - Cleared



Rams

QB Stetson Bennett (illness) - NFI

WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - Questionable

Although Puka Nacua is officially questionable, the Rams anticipate he'll play. Nacua asserted himself as the WR1 immediately in Cooper Kupp's absence. Although the defensive matchup is difficult, Nacua is still a strong flex option if active.

DFS impact

Despite the immediate rise to WR1, Nacua is still low-priced at just $4,900 on DraftKings. If active, he's a viable option in tournaments. Due to the difficult matchup, he's risky in cash games.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - IR

RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - Questionable

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – Questionable

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - Questionable

K Greg Zuerlein (groin) - Questionable

Cowboys

WR Brandin Cooks (knee) - Questionable

OG Tyler Smith (hamstring) - Doubtful



OG Zack Martin (groin) - Questionable

SS Donovan Wilson (calf) - Doubtful

Breece Hall remains on the injury report, which will likely continue with limited practices. Hall is expected to play but Fantasy managers should expect Hall to remain on a snap count in Week 2. Hall played just 31% of snaps in Week 2 but was very productive with 10 carries for 127 yards and one reception for 20 yards. Despite the difficult matchup, Hall remains a low-end RB2 or flex option.

The injury to Aaron Rodgers puts Zach Wilson at the helm for the Jets. The Rodgers injury significantly impacts Jets pass catchers, with Garrett Wilson the only viable option for Fantasy managers. Due to the difficult matchup, Wilson is just a flex option this week. Other pass catchers such as Allen Lazard and Tyler Conklin are not usable assets.

For the Cowboys, the injury to Brandin Cooks could open up opportunity for Michael Gallup in deep leagues. Due to the matchup, Gallup is a risky option in leagues with 12 or fewer teams.

DFS impact

The matchup features two of the strongest defenses in the NFL. It's difficult to trust any offensive player in DFS. Dallas' defense is a chalky but strong option. The Jets defense is priced at just $2,700 -- a very interesting value play in tournaments -- coming off a Week 1 performance of forcing three interceptions from Josh Allen.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (hip) - Cleared

WR Dax Milne (groin) - IR

DE Chase Young (neck) - Cleared

Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) - Cleared

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - Out

Head coach Ron Rivera announced Chase Young will make his season debut on Sunday. Young will be on a limited snap count but his return is significant for the Washington defense. Denver's Week 1 offensive production was underwhelming with Russell Wilson throwing for less than 200 yards and Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine combining for under 100 rushing yards. Fantasy managers should pivot away from Wilson, while Williams and Perine serve as RB3 and flex options.

Jerry Jeudy practiced in full on Friday and is cleared for Week 2. It remains to be seen what level of workload he'll return to in Week 2. Jeudy is a flex option and if he plays significant snaps, it's tough to trust Courtland Sutton in your Fantasy lineup. Remaining Broncos pass catchers should be avoided.

DFS impact

Avoid Jeudy in his first game back from injury. This game has an over/under of just 39 points, making it an unappealing play for DFS.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Dolphins

OT Terron Armstead (leg) - Questionable



OLB Jaelan Phillips (back) - Questionable

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee) - Questionable



WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) - Cleared

OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - Questionable



OG Cole Strange (leg) - Questionable

OG Sidy Sow (concussion) - Questionable

OT Trent Brown (concussion) - Questionable

C David Andrews (hamstring) - Cleared

DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - Questionable

CB Jack Jones (hamstring) - IR

DeVante Parker remains questionable and Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend. Although it's difficult to trust Parker as a starter if he's active, his absence makes Kendrick Bourne a viable flex option coming off a strong Week 1 performance. Bourne, who served as the WR1 in both snap count and targets last week, could benefit from another Mac Jones high-volume performance if the Dolphins have another strong offense performance.

DFS impact

The Dolphins remain strong options in the showdown game, particularly with multiple injuries to New England's secondary. The Patriots offensive line injuries could limit success on the ground for New England running backs. But, Rhamondre Stevenson would remain in play with increased opportunities for checkdowns.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Saints

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) – TBD

WR Tre'Quan Smith (groin) - IR



TE Juwan Johnson (calf) - TBD



Panthers

WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) - TBD



OT Taylor Moton (biceps) - TBD

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) - IR

D.J. Chark was out in Week 1 and his status remains unknown for Week 2. However, his status has little effect on Fantasy managers because the Panthers receivers should be avoided as a whole.

Jaycee Horn is doubtful and his absence would be significant for the Panthers' secondary. While Derek Carr's upside from a Fantasy perspective is limited, Chris Olave has top-10 upside this week, Michael Thomas is a flex option, and Rasheed Shahid is a flex option in deeper formats.

Kendre Miller's status impacts Jamaal Williams and should be monitored throughout the weekend. If Miller is out, Williams is a dependable RB2 coming off a tough matchup last week.

DFS impact

Unfortunately, this game is off the main slate but in single game, the New Orleans receiving corps presents very high upside as a whole for single-game play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Browns

OT Jack Conklin (knee) - IR

OT Jedrick Wills (foot) - TBD

DE Shelby Harris (Achilles) - TBD

DB Juan Thornhill (calf) - TBD



Steelers

RB Anthony McFarland (knee) - TBD

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - TBD

TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) - TBD

OG James Daniels (ankle) - TBD

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) - TBD

DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - TBD

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - TBD

If Diontae Johnson is out, George Pickens will serve as the WR1 for the Steelers but proceed with caution. The Cleveland defense was a terror in Week 1, holding Joe Burrow to 82 passing yards, Ja'marr Chase to less than 10 Fantasy points, and Tee Higgins without a catch. It's difficult to trust Pickens more than a flex option. Fantasy managers should note Pat Freiermuth practiced in full on Friday.

The Steelers offensive line has two significant injuries and Najee Harris could continue to struggle in Week 2. There are multiple injuries on the Steelers defensive line and we could see an increase in production from the Browns offense in Week 2 after an underwhelming Week 1 performance from Deshaun Watson and the entire receiving corps.

DFS impact

With an over/under below 40 and meaningful injuries on both sides, it's difficult trust offensive options outside of Nick Chubb. The defenses could be strong performers in this matchup.