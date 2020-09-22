Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 1 REC 8 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Davis is expected to start for the Panthers with McCaffrey out. In Week 2 at Tampa Bay, Davis had one carry for 1 yard but also eight catches for 74 yards on eight targets. If the Panthers trust him in the passing game already, they will likely give him the majority of carries as well, so 15-20 touches is a possibility until McCaffrey returns. Curtis Samuel, Trenton Cannon and Reggie Bonnafon (practice squad) could all also mix in for carries, but Davis has the highest ceiling as of now and is a potential flex option starting in Week 3 at the Chargers. He then faces the Cardinals in Week 4, the Falcons in Week 5 and the Bears in Week 6, and hopefully McCaffrey is back after that, although he could be out longer. Davis is worth 15-20 percent of your FAB budget.

Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 2 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 The Rams backfield is in flux due to injuries to Akers and Brown, as well as Henderson playing well in Week 2 at the Eagles. Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers "separated some rib cartilage. He should be OK." And McVay added that Brown is available after dealing with a pinky fracture. We'll wait to see what happens with both, but Henderson could be the lead back for the Rams in Week 3 at Buffalo. Or he could be third on the depth chart if both are healthy. Regardless, Henderson showed something against the Eagles that likely earned him more playing time after being slowed with a hamstring injury in training camp and not doing much in Week 1 against Dallas (three carries for 6 yards and no catches). Against Philadelphia, Henderson had 12 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 40 yards. If Brown and Akers are out then Henderson would be a flex option at worst at Buffalo. If both play then Henderson will be a risky flex, but I still want to add him in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your FAB. He could emerge as the Rams best running back this year.

Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 2 FPTS/G 13 The 49ers need backfield help with Mostert not expected to play in Week 3, as well as Coleman expected to miss multiple weeks. That should mean an expanded role for McKinnon and Wilson, and Hasty could be signed off the practice squad this week. McKinnon should be added in all leagues, and we'll see what the 49ers do with his touches. Through two games, he only has six carries and three catches, but he's converted that into 101 rushing yards and a touchdown and 20 receiving yards and a score. He's played at least 21 percent of the snaps in each game, and I'm expecting him to get around 15 total touches until at least Mostert returns. McKinnon should also continue to have a prominent role as long as Coleman is out. I'd spend at least 15 percent of your FAB on McKinnon. As for Wilson, he could get more carries than McKinnon, and he has the chance to be the short-yardage guy for the 49ers. I would speculate on him in deeper leagues with 1 percent of your FAB. The same goes for Hasty in deep leagues since he reportedly impressed the 49ers during training camp.

Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats RUYDS 86 REC 10 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 Through two games, it's clear Gaskin is the best running back for the Dolphins. He's definitely played the most with 88 offensive plays, compared to 30 for Matt Breida and 17 for Jordan Howard. In those two games against the Patriots and Bills, who have great defenses, Gaskin has averaged 11.5 PPR points with 16 carries for 86 yards and 10 catches for 62 yards on 11 targets. Howard has scored two rushing touchdowns, but he doesn't have a catch and is averaging 0.8 yards per carry. And Breida only has one reception for 2 yards. I'm not sure what kind of ceiling Gaskin has, but his involvement in the passing game thus far puts him in play as a flex option in all leagues. He's worth at least 10-15 percent of your FAB.

Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Even though Freeman remains unsigned as of Tuesday morning, I would rather take a flier on him than Lewis or Gallman for the Giants since hopefully that's where Freeman ends up. He would be the better replacement option for Barkley as a long-term Fantasy option. The 28-year-old was released by the Falcons this offseason and has struggled to find a team, whether due to money or lack of an opportunity. He could eventually become the starter for the Giants and hopefully become a flex option in all leagues. I wouldn't get over excited for Freeman because he'll still share touches in New York, but he is worth speculating on with at least 10 percent of your FAB. Hopefully, by Tuesday night we'll know if Freeman has signed with the Giants, so continue to monitor the news.

Dion Lewis RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 If the Giants don't sign Freeman or another veteran running back of note, look for Lewis and Gallman to lead the backfield with Barkley out. I'd give the nod to Lewis given his expected role in the passing game, and he had 10 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 36 yards on five targets in Week 2 at Chicago when Barkley got hurt.

Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Gallman was a healthy scratch against the Bears, but he would likely get more carries than Lewis if this is the backfield. Remember, last year when Barkley hurt his ankle, Gallman was the first man up and had 27 PPR points against Washington in Week 4 on 24 total touches (18 carries). However, he got hurt in Week 5 against Minnesota and was never a factor again. Lewis is worth at least 10-15 percent of your FAB if Freeman doesn't sign and 5 percent if Freeman is brought in. Gallman is worth 5-10 percent of your FAB without Freeman and 1 percent with Freeman.

Chris Thompson RB JAC Jacksonville • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Thompson hasn't done much yet given how well James Robinson has played, but his role in the passing game was more on display in Week 2 than Week 1 when the Jaguars were chasing points at the Titans. He had two carries for 7 yards at Tennessee, along with three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on four targets. As long as Robinson is healthy, he should dominate carries for the Jaguars, but Thompson's role should expand, especially when Jacksonville is playing from behind. In PPR, Thompson is worth up to 5 percent of your FAB.

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 We told you to drop Johnson after Week 1 when he was outplayed and outsnapped by Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift, but Johnson had a rebound performance in Week 2 at Green Bay. He played more than Peterson and finished with eight carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, and we'll see how those two continue to split touches moving forward. The only Lions running back I really want to roster is Swift given his role in the passing game, but Johnson might be worth stashing on your bench in case Peterson were to miss time due to injury. Johnson is worth 1 percent of your FAB.

Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -6 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 34 REC 4 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Burkhead is worth adding in deeper leagues in case James White remains out in Week 3 against the Raiders, and White is dealing with a terrible tragedy. His father was killed in a car crash Sunday, and his mother is in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with White and his family. With White out in Week 2 at Seattle, Burkhead had six carries for 2 yards, as well as four catches for 47 yards on six targets. He is the replacement for White in the passing game and could be a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. Burkhead is worth 1 percent of your FAB. It's also not a bad idea to stash Harris since he's eligible to return off injured reserve with his finger injury after Week 3. Harris is worth 1 percent of your FAB.