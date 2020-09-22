Week 2 of the NFL season was devastating, depressing and disastrous. One by one, big name after big name, the injuries kept coming. And coming. And coming. I've never seen a week like this in Fantasy football.
Saquon Barkley, who was drafted No. 2 overall in most leagues, is out for the season with a torn ACL. Christian McCaffrey, who was selected first overall in most leagues, is out 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. And that's just the beginning.
Courtland Sutton, who was drafted as a starting wide receiver in all leagues, is out for the season with a torn ACL. Raheem Mostert, who was drafted as a starting running back, is dealing with an MCL sprain. And three starting quarterbacks are banged up with Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Drew Lock (shoulder) and Tyrod Taylor (chest).
Other injured running backs include Tevin Coleman (knee), Cam Akers (rib), Malcolm Brown (finger) and Darrel Williams (ankle). And other injured wide receivers include Sterling Shepard (toe), Sammy Watkins (head) and Parris Campbell (knee).
We did get some good news on the injury front with Davante Adams, who left Week 2 with a hamstring injury, but he's expected to play in Week 3 at New Orleans. The same goes for Chris Godwin (concussion), who was out in Week 2, but he's been cleared to return in Week 3 at Denver. And it sounds like Kenny Golladay (hamstring) will play in Week 3 at Arizona after missing the first two games of the season.
But keep in mind we're still dealing with injuries to Michael Thomas (ankle), George Kittle (knee), A.J. Brown (knee), Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Phillip Lindsay (toe). However, there's a chance Kittle could return in Week 3 at the Giants.
While injuries are frustrating, they do present opportunities for you to add players off the waiver wire. We'll tell you the players to add -- as well as the ones to drop -- and how much FAB to spend.
You could be scrambling to find replacement options for your injured stars heading into Week 3. Or maybe you're just adding players to enhance your roster. We have plenty of suggestions to improve your team given all the injuries we're dealing with after a brutal Week 2.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 3 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Drew Lock (shoulder) and Tyrod Taylor (chest)
- Priority list: Gardner Minshew (54% rostered), Ryan Fitzpatrick (8%), Mitchell Trubisky (18%), Justin Herbert (8%) and Philip Rivers (48%)
- Check to see if available: Joe Burrow (80% rostered) and Ryan Tannehill (74%). If available, only Minshew would go ahead of Tannehill and Burrow, in that order.
- Potential drop candidate: Carson Wentz (94% rostered). This will be a telling week for Wentz with a home game against the Bengals. But he's been awful so far with 27 Fantasy points combined through two games and could be someone you want to drop.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Minshew has scored at least 25 Fantasy points in each of his first two games this season, and he's entering must-start status in all leagues with his upcoming schedule. Over his next four games, Minshew faces Miami, Cincinnati, Houston and Detroit before a bye in Week 7. There's a lot to like about Minshew, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAB.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Fitzpatrick rebounded from a poor Week 1 at New England (four Fantasy points) with a great outing against Buffalo in Week 2. He scored 28 Fantasy points, and he has the chance to stay hot in Week 3 at Jacksonville. Fitzpatrick is someone to start in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAB.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Trubisky scored 29 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Detroit, but he had just 16 points in Week 2 against the Giants. He's in a good spot in Week 3 against the Falcons, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Trubisky is worth 1 percent of your FAB and can be used in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Herbert might not start in Week 3 against the Panthers if Taylor is healthy, but that's a mistake by Anthony Lynn. Herbert is the future of the Chargers, and he played well against the Chiefs in Week 2 with 311 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, as well as four carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Herbert is worth stashing in deeper leagues because he looked good against the Chiefs, and he should take over as the starter sooner rather than later.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Rivers is averaging just 14.0 Fantasy points per game through two outings, but he does have a good matchup in Week 3 against the Jets. Each of the two quarterbacks who have faced the Jets this year -- Josh Allen and Jimmy Garoppolo -- have passed for at least two touchdowns. Maybe Rivers can have his first big game of the season in Week 3. He's worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Saquon Barkley (ACL), Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Raheem Mostert (knee), Tevin Coleman (knee), Cam Akers (rib), Malcolm Brown (finger), Darrel Williams (ankle), Le'Veon Bell (hamstring), Phillip Lindsay (foot), Duke Johnson (ankle) and Justin Jackson (quad)
- Priority list: Mike Davis (11% rostered), Darrell Henderson (30%), Jerick McKinnon (59%), Myles Gaskin (20%), Devonta Freeman (14%), Dion Lewis (5%), Wayne Gallman (2%), Chris Thompson (28%), Kerryon Johnson (61%), Jeff Wilson (0%), Rex Burkhead (5%), Damien Harris (30%), Frank Gore (37%) and JaMychal Hasty (0%)
- Check to see if available: Joshua Kelley (71%), Chase Edmonds (70%) and Alexander Mattison (68%). Kelley would be the No. 1 running back to add if available. Edmonds and Mattison are good lottery tickets to stash.
- Potential drop candidates: Benny Snell (89%), Phillip Lindsay (85%), Sony Michel (76%), Jordan Howard (73%) and Tevin Coleman (59%). Snell is worth holding onto as a lottery ticket in case James Conner gets hurt again, but it's not a priority. Linsday also is worth stashing if you have the roster space, but you might not be able to do that while he's out. I don't have much faith in Michel and Howard, and Coleman is hurt. Those guys are easy to move on from.
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Davis is expected to start for the Panthers with McCaffrey out. In Week 2 at Tampa Bay, Davis had one carry for 1 yard but also eight catches for 74 yards on eight targets. If the Panthers trust him in the passing game already, they will likely give him the majority of carries as well, so 15-20 touches is a possibility until McCaffrey returns. Curtis Samuel, Trenton Cannon and Reggie Bonnafon (practice squad) could all also mix in for carries, but Davis has the highest ceiling as of now and is a potential flex option starting in Week 3 at the Chargers. He then faces the Cardinals in Week 4, the Falcons in Week 5 and the Bears in Week 6, and hopefully McCaffrey is back after that, although he could be out longer. Davis is worth 15-20 percent of your FAB budget.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Rams backfield is in flux due to injuries to Akers and Brown, as well as Henderson playing well in Week 2 at the Eagles. Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers "separated some rib cartilage. He should be OK." And McVay added that Brown is available after dealing with a pinky fracture. We'll wait to see what happens with both, but Henderson could be the lead back for the Rams in Week 3 at Buffalo. Or he could be third on the depth chart if both are healthy. Regardless, Henderson showed something against the Eagles that likely earned him more playing time after being slowed with a hamstring injury in training camp and not doing much in Week 1 against Dallas (three carries for 6 yards and no catches). Against Philadelphia, Henderson had 12 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 40 yards. If Brown and Akers are out then Henderson would be a flex option at worst at Buffalo. If both play then Henderson will be a risky flex, but I still want to add him in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your FAB. He could emerge as the Rams best running back this year.
SF San Francisco • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The 49ers need backfield help with Mostert not expected to play in Week 3, as well as Coleman expected to miss multiple weeks. That should mean an expanded role for McKinnon and Wilson, and Hasty could be signed off the practice squad this week. McKinnon should be added in all leagues, and we'll see what the 49ers do with his touches. Through two games, he only has six carries and three catches, but he's converted that into 101 rushing yards and a touchdown and 20 receiving yards and a score. He's played at least 21 percent of the snaps in each game, and I'm expecting him to get around 15 total touches until at least Mostert returns. McKinnon should also continue to have a prominent role as long as Coleman is out. I'd spend at least 15 percent of your FAB on McKinnon. As for Wilson, he could get more carries than McKinnon, and he has the chance to be the short-yardage guy for the 49ers. I would speculate on him in deeper leagues with 1 percent of your FAB. The same goes for Hasty in deep leagues since he reportedly impressed the 49ers during training camp.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Through two games, it's clear Gaskin is the best running back for the Dolphins. He's definitely played the most with 88 offensive plays, compared to 30 for Matt Breida and 17 for Jordan Howard. In those two games against the Patriots and Bills, who have great defenses, Gaskin has averaged 11.5 PPR points with 16 carries for 86 yards and 10 catches for 62 yards on 11 targets. Howard has scored two rushing touchdowns, but he doesn't have a catch and is averaging 0.8 yards per carry. And Breida only has one reception for 2 yards. I'm not sure what kind of ceiling Gaskin has, but his involvement in the passing game thus far puts him in play as a flex option in all leagues. He's worth at least 10-15 percent of your FAB.
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Even though Freeman remains unsigned as of Tuesday morning, I would rather take a flier on him than Lewis or Gallman for the Giants since hopefully that's where Freeman ends up. He would be the better replacement option for Barkley as a long-term Fantasy option. The 28-year-old was released by the Falcons this offseason and has struggled to find a team, whether due to money or lack of an opportunity. He could eventually become the starter for the Giants and hopefully become a flex option in all leagues. I wouldn't get over excited for Freeman because he'll still share touches in New York, but he is worth speculating on with at least 10 percent of your FAB. Hopefully, by Tuesday night we'll know if Freeman has signed with the Giants, so continue to monitor the news.
Dion Lewis RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #33
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
If the Giants don't sign Freeman or another veteran running back of note, look for Lewis and Gallman to lead the backfield with Barkley out. I'd give the nod to Lewis given his expected role in the passing game, and he had 10 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 36 yards on five targets in Week 2 at Chicago when Barkley got hurt.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gallman was a healthy scratch against the Bears, but he would likely get more carries than Lewis if this is the backfield. Remember, last year when Barkley hurt his ankle, Gallman was the first man up and had 27 PPR points against Washington in Week 4 on 24 total touches (18 carries). However, he got hurt in Week 5 against Minnesota and was never a factor again. Lewis is worth at least 10-15 percent of your FAB if Freeman doesn't sign and 5 percent if Freeman is brought in. Gallman is worth 5-10 percent of your FAB without Freeman and 1 percent with Freeman.
JAC Jacksonville • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Thompson hasn't done much yet given how well James Robinson has played, but his role in the passing game was more on display in Week 2 than Week 1 when the Jaguars were chasing points at the Titans. He had two carries for 7 yards at Tennessee, along with three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on four targets. As long as Robinson is healthy, he should dominate carries for the Jaguars, but Thompson's role should expand, especially when Jacksonville is playing from behind. In PPR, Thompson is worth up to 5 percent of your FAB.
DET Detroit • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We told you to drop Johnson after Week 1 when he was outplayed and outsnapped by Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift, but Johnson had a rebound performance in Week 2 at Green Bay. He played more than Peterson and finished with eight carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, and we'll see how those two continue to split touches moving forward. The only Lions running back I really want to roster is Swift given his role in the passing game, but Johnson might be worth stashing on your bench in case Peterson were to miss time due to injury. Johnson is worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Burkhead is worth adding in deeper leagues in case James White remains out in Week 3 against the Raiders, and White is dealing with a terrible tragedy. His father was killed in a car crash Sunday, and his mother is in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with White and his family. With White out in Week 2 at Seattle, Burkhead had six carries for 2 yards, as well as four catches for 47 yards on six targets. He is the replacement for White in the passing game and could be a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. Burkhead is worth 1 percent of your FAB. It's also not a bad idea to stash Harris since he's eligible to return off injured reserve with his finger injury after Week 3. Harris is worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
I don't have much interest in Gore even though he's getting a lot of work with Bell out, but you might be desperate for a flex play given all the injuries we're dealing with. The positive for Gore is he had 21 carries in Week 2 against the 49ers in the first game without Bell. The negative is he had just 63 rushing yards and no catches, and this Jets team is awful. We'll see what Gore does at the Colts this week, but I don't have much optimism. He's worth 1 percent of your FAB at best.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Courtland Sutton (ACL), Sterling Shepard (toe), Sammy Watkins (head), Davante Adams (hamstring), Parris Campbell (knee), Breshad Perriman (ankle), Chris Hogan (ribs), Michael Thomas (ankle), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (knee)
- Priority list: Russell Gage (36% rostered), N'Keal Harry (40% rostered), Corey Davis (62%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (30%), Golden Tate (51%), Michael Pittman (25%), Laviska Shenault (39%), Keelan Cole (3%), K.J. Hamler (4%), Tre'Quan Smith (18%), Jalen Reagor (50%), Brandon Aiyuk (39%), Adam Humphries (6%), Chris Hogan (0%), Braxton Berrios (0%), Damiere Byrd (0%) and Isaiah Ford (0%)
- Check to see if available: Deebo Samuel (74%), Robby Anderson (70%) and Allen Lazard (68%). Anderson would be the No. 1 add at receiver. Samuel is a good stash candidate since he could return from his foot injury in Week 4. And Lazard should be added behind Davis and ahead of his teammate, Valdes-Scantling.
- Potential drop candidates: Emmanuel Sanders (93% rostered), Sterling Shepard (74%), Christian Kirk (66%) and Parris Campbell (58%). Sanders was a huge flop in Week 2 at the Raiders in the first game without Thomas. Shepard could be out for a few weeks and isn't worth holding. Kirk has struggled through two weeks and is clearly behind DeAndre Hopkins. And Campbell isn't worth holding while he's hurt.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gage might not keep this up, but 21 targets through two games is hard to ignore. And Julio Jones (hamstring), while not at risk to miss Week 3 against Chicago as of now, is already banged up. Gage has converted those 21 targets into 15 catches, 160 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points each week. He might not be a weekly starter yet -- none of the receivers listed here are -- but he's in the mix as a No. 3 Fantasy option already. Gage is worth 5-10 percent of your FAB budget.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Through two games, Harry is tied with Julian Edelman for the team lead in targets with 18. Harry had eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets in Week 2 at Seattle, and it's clear he will have a big role for the Patriots moving forward. With the way Cam Newton is playing through two games, Harry has the chance to be a star as the season unfolds. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAB. In deeper leagues, take a flier on Byrd, who had six catches for 72 yards on nine targets against the Seahawks.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We don't know how long Brown is going to be out for the Titans, but Davis has two productive games in a row to start the season. He had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets in Week 1 at Denver and then three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 2 against Jacksonville. If Brown is out again in Week 3 at Minnesota, I would use Davis as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your FAB. In deeper PPR leagues, look to add Humphries, who had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Jaguars. He also had six catches for 47 yards on seven targets against the Broncos. Humphries is worth 1 percent of your FAB.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Thankfully, it appears like Adams will be OK for the Packers, but I would still add Valdes-Scantling and Lazard where available. It's been a good start to the season for Valdes-Scantling with seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and it would be even better if he didn't have a couple of tough drops. Still, Aaron Rodgers is locked in right now, and you want to have pieces of this passing game.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lazard also has seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine targets through two games. Both guys are worth 5-10 percent of your FAB.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Shepard is not expected to play in Week 3 against the 49ers, and we'll see how long he's out with his turf toe injury. Darius Slayton and Tate will benefit in Shepard's absence, and Tate is worth adding if you need receiver help. He missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury but returned in Week 2 at Chicago with five catches for 47 yards on five targets. His role could expand -- and Tate played well last year when Shepard was out -- and the Giants will likely be throwing more with Barkley hurt. Tate is worth up to 5 percent of your FAB.
IND Indianapolis • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Pittman should benefit with Campbell hurt, and Pittman just had four catches for 37 yards on six targets in Week 2 against Minnesota. Zach Pascal will also benefit in Campbell's absence, and hopefully better days are ahead for T.Y. Hilton. I plan to stash Pittman in every league since I expect Rivers to start leaning on him, and he could be a sneaky starting option in deeper leagues in Week 3 against the Jets. Pittman is worth up to 5 percent of your FAB.
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Can you tell we're excited about the Jaguars passing game? Shenault is worth stashing in all leagues, and the Jaguars are putting the ball in his hands in a variety of ways. In Week 2 against the Titans, he had three catches for 35 yards on four targets, as well as five carries for 37 yards. You might not plan to start Shenault any time soon, but he is someone you want on your bench for when bigger outings are coming. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAB.
Keelan Cole WR
JAC Jacksonville • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
As for Cole, he has 12 targets through two games to lead the Jaguars, and he's converted those targets into 11 catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns. I'm not sure how long he can keep this up, but he's worth speculating on for up to 5 percent of your FAB.
K.J. Hamler WR
DEN Denver • #13
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Hamler's role will increase now that Sutton is out, and he made his NFL debut in Week 2 at Pittsburgh after being out in Week 1 with a hamstring injury. He had three catches for 48 yards on seven targets, and the Broncos will start relying on him more to help Noah Fant and Jerry Jeudy. It would be better if Lock was healthy instead of Jeff Driskel under center, but think long-term with Hamler. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAB.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith played well Monday night against the Raiders in place of Michael Thomas with five catches for 86 yards on seven targets, and it would be great if he starts playing ahead of Emmanuel Sanders, who struggled against Las Vegas with one catch for 18 yards on three targets. Thomas should return soon, so keep that in mind, but Smith played well enough to consider him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver moving forward while Thomas is out. He's worth 3 percent of your FAB.
Jalen Reagor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Big games are coming for Reagor, who is playing 72 percent of the snaps for the Eagles and should (hopefully) start connecting with Wentz soon. Through two games, he has five catches for 96 yards on eight targets, and it will be great if his route tree continues to grow. You're not starting Reagor any time soon, although the matchup in Week 3 is great against the Bengals, but you should stash him if you have an open roster spot. He's worth 3 percent of your FAB.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk made his NFL debut in Week 2 at the Jets, and he had two catches for 21 yards on three targets. Better days are ahead, especially when Garoppolo is healthy, and we'll see what happens when Deebo Samuel is back. But Aiyuk is someone to stash and will hopefully start to produce when this offense is healthy. He's worth 3 percent of your FAB.
Chris Hogan WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15
Age: 32 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Jets need help with injuries to Crowder and Perriman, and hopefully Hogan can play after hurting his ribs in Week 2. He's expected to be fine, and he just had six catches for 75 yards on eight targets against San Francisco. Berrios had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and the Jets might have to lean on these guys if Crowder and Perriman are out. It won't be pretty -- Jets games rarely are -- but these guys could be useful in deeper leagues. Both are worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Isaiah Ford WR
MIA Miami • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ford is worth keeping an eye on for the Dolphins after he had seven catches for 76 yards on nine targets in Week 2. He also had five targets in Week 1 and finished with just two catches for 13 yards. In deeper leagues, Ford could be someone to speculate on, especially with DeVante Parker already battling through a hamstring injury. Ford is worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: George Kittle (knee), Jack Doyle (ankle), C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) and Dawson Knox (concussion)
- Priority list: Mike Gesicki (53% rostered), Dalton Schultz (2%), Jordan Reed (8%), Mo Alie-Cox (1%), Logan Thomas (42%), Drew Sample (0%), Jordan Akins (3%) and Tyler Eifert (7%)
- Check to see if available: Jonnu Smith (80% rostered). I've been telling you since February that Smith would have a big season, and he's delivering in a big way. He would be the No. 1 tight end to add ahead of Gesicki.
- Potential drop candidates: Rob Gronkowski (93% rostered) and Austin Hooper (77%). Gronkowski has two catches for 11 yards on four targets through two games. And Hooper isn't much better with four catches for 37 yards on six targets to start the season.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gesicki was one of my favorite late-round tight ends this season, and he showed off his ability in Week 2 against Buffalo with eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He has a great matchup in Week 3 against Jacksonville, and he should develop into a must-start Fantasy option for the rest of the year. Gesicki is worth 15 percent of your FAB budget.
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Schultz doesn't have a great matchup in Week 3 against Seattle, but he should do well moving forward as the Blake Jarwin (ACL) replacement. In Week 2 against Atlanta, Schultz was a star with nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, which led the team. I had high expectations for Jarwin this season, and now Schultz will fill that role. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAB.
Jordan Reed TE
SF San Francisco • #86
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Reed is an injury replacement for Kittle, but he did great in Week 2 against the Jets with seven catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. There's a chance Kittle can return this week at the Giants, but Reed is worth speculating on in case Kittle is out again. He's worth 5 percent of your FAB.
Mo Alie-Cox TE
IND Indianapolis • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Like Reed, Alie-Cox could be a good injury replacement for Doyle, and Alie-Cox had a strong game in Week 2 against the Vikings with five catches for 111 yards on six targets. The Jets just got beat up by Reed, so consider Alie-Cox a sleeper as long as Doyle is out. He's worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thomas is clearly a favorite target for Dwayne Haskins through two games, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 3 at Cleveland. For the season, Thomas has 17 targets for eight catches, 63 yards and a touchdown. He likely won't post overwhelming stats on a consistent basis, but he's a good sleeper for Week 3 since the Browns have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends against Baltimore and Cincinnati to start the year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Drew Sample TE
CIN Cincinnati • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sample is someone to consider in deeper leagues now that Uzomah is out, and Burrow likes throwing to his tight ends. Through two games, Uzomah and Sample have combined for 16 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. And in Week 2 against Cleveland, Sample had seven catches for 45 yards on nine targets. In deeper leagues, Sample is worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Akins is the Houston tight end to roster ahead of Darren Fells, and he's been used more when the team is chasing points. He scored in Week 1 at Kansas City with two catches for 39 yards on two targets, and he followed that up against Baltimore in Week 2 with seven catches for 55 yards on seven targets. In deeper leagues, Akins is worth 1 percent of your FAB.
Tyler Eifert TE
JAC Jacksonville • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Continuing our Jaguars theme for this week, you can look at Eifert as a low-end starter in deeper leagues against the Dolphins on Thursday night. He just had six targets for three catches, 36 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 at Tennessee, and hopefully Minshew continues to lean on him more. He's worth 1 percent of your FAB.
DST
- Colts (53%) vs. NYJ
- Chargers (32%) vs. CAR
- Browns (27%) vs. WAS
KICKERS
- Michael Badgley (62%) vs. CAR
- Rodrigo Blakenship (18%) vs. NYJ
- Mason Crosby (52%) at NO