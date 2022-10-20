The bye losses are significant for Week 7 -- Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Miles Sanders, Devin Singletary, Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers. Plus Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Damien Harris, Cordarrelle Patterson, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson are among the backs dealing with injuries. So which running backs should you be counting on this week?
It is our objective to help you find running backs you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
Running Backs
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Walker looked amazing in Week 6 against Arizona and should be locked into your starting lineups now. He had 21 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 13 yards on three targets. He's now scored in consecutive games, and he has a fantastic matchup in Week 7 against the Chargers. Six running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including five in the past three games. This should be a top-10 performance for Walker in Week 7.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Pierce comes off his bye in Week 6 with Texans coach Lovie Smith saying the running back "needs to get at least 20 carries" a game. Pierce wasn't far off from that already with at least 20 total touches in three games in a row, including two with at least 20 carries over that span. And it's great that he has 11 targets in his past two games, with nine catches, so keep throwing him the ball. The Raiders have only allowed two running backs to score more than 14 PPR points this season, but Pierce should get enough work, once again, to be a standout Fantasy option in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Etienne is starting to play much better of late, and hopefully a monster game is on the horizon. He scored 14 PPR points against Houston in Week 5 and then 12 PPR points last week at the Colts, and he hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year. But he's playing more than James Robinson over the past two games, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Giants. Four running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants this year, including Kenyan Drake last week for the Ravens.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Is Harris going to deliver a top-10 performance this week at Miami? Probably not. But can he still function as a No. 2 running back in all leagues? That should be safe. He's actually scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games, with two touchdowns over that span. The games where he failed to reach that total were against the Jets and Bills, and those run defenses are solid. The Dolphins have allowed five running backs to score at least 15 PPR points over the past four games, with six touchdowns scored over that span. While Harris has been a bust this season based on where he was drafted and his overall production so far, he can still be a starter in the majority of leagues this week on Sunday night.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
A physical running game has caused problems for Green Bay this season, and the Commanders will hopefully recognize that and lean on Robinson. The Packers have allowed four rushing touchdowns in the past three games to Damien Harris, Saquon Barkley, Gary Brightwell and Breece Hall over that span, and for the season, seven running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Green Bay. Robinson took over as the lead running back in Week 6 at Chicago with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance for a hefty workload again this week. While Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will get touches, this should be a good matchup to trust Robinson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR.
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
J.K. Dobbins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, and he could be limited or out this week against the Browns. That could put Drake in a spot to be the lead running back in a solid matchup, and he just had 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 8 yards on two targets, against the Giants in Week 6 when Dobbins couldn't finish the game. Now, keep in mind that Drake failed to succeed in the first two weeks of the season when Dobbins was out, combining for five PPR points against the Jets and Dolphins. But Cleveland has allowed six running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Drake would be a flex option if Dobbins can't go.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Ravens are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 41, and hopefully Lamar Jackson can get Hunt involved in the passing game this week. There have been eight running backs with at least three catches against Baltimore this season, and Hunt has three games with at least three receptions on the year. Hunt will most likely need a touchdown to reward Fantasy managers since he's still stuck behind Nick Chubb, but Baltimore has allowed three touchdowns to running backs in the past three games.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It seems like the Packers are going to try and get their backfield going to help make things easier on offense. At least that's the hope for Aaron Jones and Dillon, and Dillon can be used as a flex option this week in the majority of leagues. Washington has allowed six total touchdowns to running backs, and Dillon is due to score after not finding the end zone since Week 1. I also like that he got four catches in Week 6 against the Jets on six targets, and hopefully Aaron Rodgers will start throwing to him and Jones on a consistent basis this week and moving forward.
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The downside for Edwards-Helaire was on display the past two weeks when he didn't score a touchdown, and he failed to score against Las Vegas in Week 5 and Buffalo in Week 6, combining for nine PPR points over that span. He's played fewer snaps than Jerick McKinnon in four of the past five games, and Edwards-Helaire could struggle for positive production again this week. The 49ers have only allowed three touchdowns to running backs all season and just two to score more than 11 PPR points. It's hard to completely bench Edwards-Helaire in most leagues, but I consider him more of a flex option this week given the matchup.
JAC Jacksonville • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Robinson actually ran well in Week 6 at Indianapolis with 12 carries for 54 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown for the third game in a row. He's now combined for 13 PPR points over that span, and he's getting outplayed by Travis Etienne. If Robinson scores this week against the Giants, Fantasy managers will be happy, but he doesn't do enough in the passing game (nine catches for 46 yards on 10 targets) to trust him without a touchdown. And he has just one game with more than 66 rushing yards this year. Robinson is better left for a flex play in non-PPR leagues.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I originally had Latavius Murray listed here until we got word Wednesday afternoon that Gordon will start again in Week 7 against the Jets. So whether it's Gordon or Murray or Mike Boone, this is a backfield to avoid. One of these running backs will likely need to score a touchdown to help Fantasy managers, and the combination of Gordon, Murray, Boone and Javonte Williams has one touchdown this season. The Jets also have allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back in their past three games, including matchups with Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mostert should once again be the lead running back for the Dolphins in Week 7, but he's only worth using as a flex. Despite three games in a row with at least 15 total touches, he only has one outing with more than nine PPR points. The Steelers have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs this year, but only one running back has gained more than 71 yards on the ground. If Mostert scores his second touchdown of the season Sunday night then Fantasy managers will be happy to have used him, but I would only start him as a flex in most leagues.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Montgomery is expected to be the focal point of the Patriots defense Monday night, and that will likely be bad news for the Bears running back. New England has yet to allow a running back to score this year, and aside from the overtime game at Green Bay in Week 4 when Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 183 rushing yards, no running back has more than 60 yards against this defense, including Nick Chubb in Week 6 when the Patriots held him to 70 total yards. Montgomery should be considered a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 7.