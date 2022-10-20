Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 A physical running game has caused problems for Green Bay this season, and the Commanders will hopefully recognize that and lean on Robinson. The Packers have allowed four rushing touchdowns in the past three games to Damien Harris, Saquon Barkley, Gary Brightwell and Breece Hall over that span, and for the season, seven running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Green Bay. Robinson took over as the lead running back in Week 6 at Chicago with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance for a hefty workload again this week. While Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will get touches, this should be a good matchup to trust Robinson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR.

Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 J.K. Dobbins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, and he could be limited or out this week against the Browns. That could put Drake in a spot to be the lead running back in a solid matchup, and he just had 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 8 yards on two targets, against the Giants in Week 6 when Dobbins couldn't finish the game. Now, keep in mind that Drake failed to succeed in the first two weeks of the season when Dobbins was out, combining for five PPR points against the Jets and Dolphins. But Cleveland has allowed six running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Drake would be a flex option if Dobbins can't go.

Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 259 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 The Ravens are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 41, and hopefully Lamar Jackson can get Hunt involved in the passing game this week. There have been eight running backs with at least three catches against Baltimore this season, and Hunt has three games with at least three receptions on the year. Hunt will most likely need a touchdown to reward Fantasy managers since he's still stuck behind Nick Chubb, but Baltimore has allowed three touchdowns to running backs in the past three games.