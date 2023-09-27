Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

It's also important to have a keen eye for matchups dictated by the remaining schedule. I am now updating my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine. My objective is to break down how the schedule affects every Fantasy relevant player for the upcoming four weeks, the playoff stretch and the entire season. You'll also be able to find my key takeaways on which players you should buy low, sell high and more trade targets.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 819 RUYDS 2 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.7 Even without Jaire Alexander last week, the Packers held the Saints and their studly receiving corps to nominal numbers and even forced a quarterback change. I'm sure their plan will include bringing the blitz to Goff while staying disciplined on the back end. If Goff doesn't have time to throw, his numbers will be affected. Assume he can get close to 20 Fantasy points, which makes him a less-than-ideal starter. I'd rather start Geno Smith, Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones.

LAST WEEK: A rushing touchdown saved Goff's stat line in what amounted to a low-scoring, one-sided win for Detroit. His passing touchdown to Sam LaPorta came against busted coverage.

PACKERS: Blitzed a lot for the second straight week (nearly 45% of their snaps) but came up with a season-low 29% pass rush pressure rate against a good Saints offensive line. Part of the reason for it was because the Saints got the ball out quick on most pass plays, even when Jameis Winston was under center. The Saints had a low passing average, barely getting over 200 yards despite 34 pass attempts.

GOFF: Has held the ball a little longer each week, up to an average of 2.89 seconds per play against a Falcons pass rush that couldn't touch him in Week 3. He'll probably have to throw faster this week as the Packers have a good pass rush that ranks in the top-five in blitz rate this season.

ROAD WOES: Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has topped 20 Fantasy points (six points per passing touchdown) twice in 15 road games. One of those games was at Lambeau Field in 2021.

PACKER WOES: Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has 21 or fewer Fantasy points in each of four games against the Packers regardless of location.

GOFF: Obviously has better numbers when he's not pressured, and last week he finally began to crack when the Falcons got near him, completing half of 12 throws when pressured for 113 yards and the score to LaPorta. It's dropped his completion rate to under 60% on the season when pressured, but his yards per attempt popped to 7.8.

O-LINE: Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai isn't expected to play, but starting left tackle Taylor Decker is trending toward playing, giving the Lions a better line than they had last week.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 186 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 With at least 11 PPR points in each of his past two, there's no sense in overthinking it on LaPorta. The rookie has evolved into Goff's second-most trusted target in the offense and should have a size advantage every week. He has become a must-start Fantasy tight end until further notice. He could even be considered a flex in PPR over D.J. Moore, Miles Sanders and Kyren Williams.

LAST WEEK: Broke out with an 8-84-1 stat line on 11 targets, all career-highs. His touchdown came on a broken play from near midfield, but he was involved early on (four first-quarter targets for 4-22-0), suggesting he was a key part of Detroit's game plan against the Falcons, who went with plenty of man coverage in the first half.

LAPORTA: Despite the short-area action versus man coverage early last week, LaPorta remains at his best against zone coverage, averaging 13.5 yards per catch against it. His catch rate is high against both coverages, which is nice, and he's averaging 7.3 targets per game, which is what matters the most.

PACKERS: Have been zone heavy in each of their first three games while also blitzing a bunch. Both should help a short-area target and after-catch guy like LaPorta reel in passes.

PACKERS: Gave up a short touchdown to old pal Jimmy Graham last week but otherwise kept Kyle Pitts (3.5 PPR points) and Cole Kmet (9.4 PPR points) under relative wraps through two weeks.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 655 RUYDS 74 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 27.2 Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith have hit at least 23 Fantasy points against the Lions this season; only Desmond Ridder last week recoiled statistically. Even if Dan Campbell's crew uncharacteristically blitzed Love all game long he still would have a shot at connecting on big plays considering his receiving corps is at its best. Love has some large upside and should be considered a must-start over Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson.

LAST WEEK: Was on his way to being a big-time bust until he scored twice in the last seven minutes with a two-point conversion to notch his third straight game with at least 25 Fantasy points.

UNDER PRESSURE: Love's completion rate hasn't been great to begin with but he has been decidedly worse when pressured (25% completion rate, 4.9 yards per attempt, 42.2 QB rating) versus not pressured (59% completion rate, 7.2 yards per attempt, 106.1 QB rating). His O-line has helped him not feel pressure on 80 of 96 pass attempts on the year.

LIONS: Only used heavy blitzes in Week 2 against Seattle (38.6% of snaps), otherwise they've barely brought extra heat. That's because they rank 12th in pass rush pressure rate with only four rushers (34.0%). They didn't blitz a whole lot in two games against the Packers last year either, so they could stick with that approach here.

GOOD NEWS: Love is expected to have speedster Christian Watson back this week after he missed three games with a hamstring issue. Watson and Love were often making splash plays in joint practices and team scrimmages. In his final eight games last year, Watson averaged a 25.6% target per route run rate, 6.5 targets per game and caught a touchdown once every 4.4 receptions.

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 100 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 The combination of Pitts' lack of explosiveness and his not-ideal circumstances make him tough to reliably start. Tack on a matchup that might be more favorable for the Falcons run game, which Arthur Smith got away from using last week, and Pitts could leave us hanging again. At this point, Evan Engram and Sam LaPorta are easy tight ends to start ahead of Pitts. Hunter Henry and Luke Musgrave could be better, too.

LAST WEEK: Felt a lot like 2022 as Pitts had nine targets but only one was caught for more than 10 yards and two were uncatchable including a deep throw that could have been a long touchdown. He had one red-zone target and no end-zone targets.

FILM: As noted before, Pitts seems to be running at less than 100%, lumbering downfield without much explosion. The Lions didn't do much to specialize their coverage against him, willingly using smaller cornerbacks and frequently focusing more on their scheme. Pitts did find space against zone coverage but not for any special gains.

JAGUARS: Have allowed touchdowns to a tight end in consecutive games -- Travis Kelce in Week 2, Brevin Jordan in Week 3. Both were inside the 10-yard line and on third downs. But only Kelce has had 10-plus PPR points through three weeks against Jacksonville.

FALCONS: Are about league-average in pass-run ratio inside of 10 yards this season (12 total plays). Of the six pass attempts, two have gone to Pitts, but one was thrown over his head and the other was thrown short of the end zone. Three of Atlanta's four touchdowns inside the 10 have come on runs.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 4 FPTS/G 26.6 The hunch is that the Dolphins will keep applying their run game as much as they can. It's been effective, it takes pressure off of Tua Tagovailoa (who does not have a pretty history against Buffalo), it shortens the game and it's not as tough of a matchup as you might think. The concern is whether or not Achane matches Mostert in touches again -- the guess is that he won't -- and if any part of the game script forces the Dolphins to throw more, it should mean less of the rookie. Seventy total yards for Achane with a shot at a score keeps him relevant as a low-end No. 2 running back, one who is worth the risk over any rusher who has struggled with yardage this year, including Dameon Pierce, Alexander Mattison and Najee Harris.

LAST WEEK: You already know Achane was explosive, but almost all of his numbers came after top Broncos run-stopping linebacker Josey Jewell left. It may not have mattered that much but it led to Denver basically being out of position and missing tackles on play after play.

ACHANE: Saw his first snap on the Dolphins' third play of their second drive (after two nice gains by Raheem Mostert) and busted it 26 yards. Then while mixing in with Mostert followed that up with touches for 4, 3, 8, 10, 5, 4 (TD), 8, 1 and 6 yards. Then it was halftime. That doesn't include a 23-yard touchdown run called back by a penalty.

LAST WEEK: Was the first time in Mike McDaniel's' 21 games as the Dolphins playcaller (playoff included) that a running back had over 20 touches. One rusher has had at least 15 touches in 12 of the 21 games with two getting 15 or more touches each on two occasions.

MIAMI: Has become a run-friendly offense, ranking second behind only Philadelphia in rush rate over the past two weeks (55.3%). The only game the Dolphins have thrown the ball more than 51% of the time was Week 1 at the Chargers (69%), likely related to the Chargers putting up points of their own.

BILLS: After getting gashed by Breece Hall in Week 1 have allowed 10 runs of five-plus yards (sixth-fewest) with four missed tackles on RB rushes (fourth fewest) over two games. However, Washington was responsible for seven of those 10 runs last week including four that went 10-plus yards.

Sit Him (Lineup Decision) Projections powered by Sportsline Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 159 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 The good news? Davis is a regular route-runner in Josh Allen's offense. The bad news? Miami's had his number in 2 of their past 3 meetings and have already been better against receivers like him this season. Davis' 14.2% target share is also a problem. Davis is fine as a low-end flex but I'd be more inclined to roll the dice on Tutu Atwell, Jordan Addison, Nathaniel Dell and Josh Palmer.

LAST WEEK: Stayed out wide for most of the game and came through on a glorious 35-yard touchdown bomb from Josh Allen. He had just four targets in a blowout Bills win.

FILM: Davis isn't blazing downfield but the Bills use him as their deep threat. He's third in the NFL in routes of 15-plus yards with 25. He's also mistake-prone -- of his other three targets, one was caught with a foot outside of the end zone, one was dropped and one was picked off in part because Davis didn't fight for the target. He also got locked up versus man coverage quite a bit.

DOLPHINS: Got shredded by the Broncos' outside receivers last week for 190 yards and a score on 13 catches, but that came on 18 targets. And they not only held their own on deep throws in that game (3 of 7 completed for 73 yards against some fast receivers), but on the season they've let up just 5 of 16 long throws for 114 yards with only three yards after the catch total.

HISTORY: Davis lit the Dolphins up in their playoff game last January (6-113-1 on nine targets) but was stymied in their regular season games (9 or fewer PPR points in each). Miami's defensive scheme is better now than it was then.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 If Pitts' playing time keeps trending in the right direction, and if the matchup isn't that bad for him, then he should have a shot at coming through for some solid numbers. I wouldn't expect a big breakout game but he should at least land the 10 PPR points needed to be a useful Fantasy starter. We are getting to a point where Pitts could just be a weekly bust but I'm just not there yet. I'd take the shot on Pitts over Sam LaPorta and Hunter Henry this week, and he could be a terrific low-owned DFS option too.

FILM: Pitts was getting open against zone coverage and ran more routes of 11-plus yards in Week 2 (11) than Week 1 (4), but of those 11 routes, two were clear-outs so a teammate could get open. Others in Atlanta, especially Drake London, are getting open faster than he is.

END ZONE: Pitts drew a defensive pass interference call from two yards out that would have otherwise been a touchdown catch. On the very next play he had another end-zone target but Ridder threw way off the mark. Clearly he was on Arthur Smith's mind when it came to scoring.

SNAPS: Pitts still isn't a full-time player. He played 60% of the snaps in Week 1, 71% of the snaps in Week 2. He's definitely trending in the right direction, but between this and his slower-than-expected routes, he may still be experiencing some limitations from the knee injury that ended his 2022 season early.

TARGETS: On the season his Average Depth of Target (ADOT) is 11.75 but just one of his four receptions has gone for longer than that (his fortunate 34-yard underthrown lollipop from Desmond Ridder in Week 1). Also, through two weeks, Pitts has a 17% target share (third-highest on the team) and a ghastly 14.5% target per route run rate. That's not good.

LIONS: Have allowed a 78% catch rate to tight ends (just below league-average) and rank bottom-five in yards per catch allowed (12.5) and missed tackles against tight ends (five). They've played Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson; at least one tight end has nine PPR points against Detroit each week. Also, the initial defender covering Fant's targets last week, James Houston, is out and was replaced by Derrick Barnes, who was better against the run than the pass. The matchup isn't bad.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 576 RUYDS -1 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.5 Atlanta's defense isn't scary enough to deter people from trusting Goff again in Week 3. Expectations should remain mild but he's in a better-than-usual spot thanks to the Lions run game somewhat unsettled with David Montgomery expected to play. More should fall on Goff's shoulders, including (hopefully) more targets for Jahmyr Gibbs. Goff should start over Justin Fields, Deshaun Watson, Jordan Love and Daniel Jones.

LAST WEEK: Goff and the Lions got swept into a high-scoring shootout at home where he razed Seattle's defense for 323 yards and three scores with a pick.

FALCONS: Blitzed Jordan Love a ton last week -- 59.3% of his snaps, to be exact. They got to him just once, though; the Packers allowed a pressure just 22.2% of their offensive snaps, which suggests the Falcons are capable of being an aggressive bunch defensively but may not be able to consistently overcome a capable offensive line.

O-LINE: The only weak link of Detroit's front five last week was right guard Graham Glasgow, who allowed three pressures over 15 pass snaps while replacing Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Glasgow figures to start this week. Backup-turned-starter Matt Nelson held his own at right tackle. This is still a good unit even if it's down two starters.

GOFF: Obviously has better numbers when he's not pressured, but through two weeks he's still completing 65% of his passes when pressured for a modest 6.8 yards per attempt. He's not perfect but he's on a much better pace than he was in 2022, or ever.

