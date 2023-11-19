Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated Saturday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos, meaning he'll remain out another week. The star wideout's ongoing absence will continue to afford Jordan Addison top receiver status versus Denver, with the returning K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell in line to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but finished the week with a full practice after logging a Wednesday absence and a limited Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Allen is expected to play. Any change on that trajectory would leave Justin Herbert with rookie Quentin Johnston as his de facto No. 1 receiver and Jalen Guyton (groin) in the No. 2 role if he's able to play through his questionable tag.

Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

Wilson (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Wilson is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, Allen Lazard would bump up to the No. 1 receiver role for New York against Buffalo, while rookie Xavier Gipson would slot into Lazard's usual No. 2 role.

Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR

Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Lockett is expected to play, although he'll still test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If there were to be a setback, rookie No. 3 receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who already drew one spot start this season in place of fellow wideout DK Metcalf, would be in line to bump up a spot on the depth chart.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

Collins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session this week following a one-game absence due to a calf injury. Collins' return will see him slot back into the No. 1 role and help offset what appears to be an increasingly likely absence on the part of fellow wideout Noah Brown (knee).

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones can suit up for the first time since Week 5, he'd be in line to slot back into the No. 3 receiver role for Jacksonville and bump Tim Jones back into the No. 4 role.

Osborn is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a concussion. The veteran's return to action will see him recapture the No. 2 role for at least one more week, as Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Michael Wilson Arizona Cardinals WR

Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Wilson can't play, Rondale Moore will slot back into the No. 2 receiver role after posting a season-high five receptions for 43 yards in Week 10 while working with Kyler Murray as his quarterback for the first time in 2023.

Noah Brown Houston Texans WR

Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown, who's broken out for 13 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown over the last two games, isn't expected to play. If his absence does come to pass, Robert Woods and John Metchie are expected to elevate to the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver spots, respectively.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips should also be beneficiaries to varying degrees.

KaVontae Turpin Dallas Cowboys WR

Turpin is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in full all week following a Week 10 absence due to a shoulder injury. Turpin's return could push Jalen Brooks back to inactive status and also knock rookie running back Deuce Vaughn out of the returner duties he handled last Sunday in Turpin's stead.

Jalen Guyton Los Angeles Chargers WR

Guyton (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after apparently sustaining his injury in Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Guyton is expected to sit out versus Green Bay. In his likely absence, rookie Derius Davis and Semi Fohoko could share No. 2 receiver snaps in a depleted Los Angeles wideout corps.

Marquise Goodwin Cleveland Browns WR

Goodwin (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell and James Proche could share Cleveland's No. 4 receiver duties versus Pittsburgh.

Jamal Agnew Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Agnew (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. D'Ernest Johnson and Christian Kirk could fill Agnew's kickoff and punt returner roles, respectively, beginning with Sunday's game against the Titans.

Braxton Berrios Miami Dolphins WR

Berrios (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two limited practices. If he can't suit up, River Cracraft, who's return from a stint on injured reserve, and Robbie Chosen, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, would be set to help fill in as complementary wideout options for Miami.

Trent Sherfield Buffalo Bills WR

Sherfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but worked back to a full practice Friday after a Wednesday absence and limited Thursday session. If he can't suit up, Deonte Harty would be in line to serve as Buffalo's No. 4 receiver versus New York.

Shenault (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with a full practice Friday. If Shenault can't suit up, Terrace Marshall would assume No. 4 receiver duties.

Chase Claypool Miami Dolphins WR

Claypool (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Veteran Robbie Chosen has been elevated from the practice squad to slot into Claypool's deep reserve role.

Richie James Kansas City Chiefs WR