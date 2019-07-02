Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Headed to Mile High City

Megna signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Megna was unable to break into a game for the Capitals last season, but offers some decent experience having played in 113 NHL contests. The 29-year-old will likely start the year in the minors with AHL Colorado, but could earn a promotion or two during the 2019-20 campaign.

