Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Between pipes Tuesday

Rask will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt versus Chicago.

Rask hasn't suffered a regulation defeat since Dec. 23, as he is 9-0-2 in his last 12 outings along with a .938 save percentage and 1.83 GAA. Unfortunately for the Finn, a slow start to the season will likely have him missing the 30-win mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.