Stralman scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Stralman's third-period tally tied the game at 3-3 and forced overtime. The 35-year-old blueliner ended his seven-game point drought with the goal. He's been solid with 18 points, 86 hits, 89 shots on goal, 92 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating through 69 appearances. Stralman should finish the season in a top-four role, where he's often served as a mentor to the Coyotes' younger defensemen.