Ritchie recorded a goal and four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

That's now goals in back-to-back games for Ritchie. In 24 games with Arizona, the 26-year-old winger now has 10 goals and four assists after recording only nine points in 33 games with Toronto. While the change of scenery has granted Ritchie more offensive opportunities, it'll be hard to expect consistent point production in a bottom-six role.