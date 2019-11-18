Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Assists everywhere in blowout win
Schmidt delivered four assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
Schmidt had helpers on the first three Vegas goals in the game, and then added another on their last tally. Only one of the four assists was a primary helper. The 28-year-old more than doubled his point production with the big outing -- he now has seven points, 23 shots on goal and 22 blocked shots through 10 appearances.
