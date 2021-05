Tomkins signed a one-year deal Friday to play with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Brandon Cain of NHL.com reports.

Tomkins spent the last four seasons playing in the ECHL and AHL, where he most recently went 5-9-1 with an unsightly 3.21 GAA and .907 save percentage with Rockford. He'll get a chance in his age-27 season to get a taste of Swedish professional hockey, which will no doubt be an interesting next chapter in Tomkins' career.