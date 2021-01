Grosenick was added to the active roster Saturday.

Grosenick has completed his quarantine and will back up Mikko Koskinen in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old hasn't played an NHL game since the 2014-15 season, but he's been solid in the AHL since then, including a .920 save percentage over 33 games last season. The Oilers play Sunday against the Senators, so there's a chance he draws the start.