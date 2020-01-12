Oilers' Zack Kassian: Meeting with NHL for fight
Kassian will have a hearing Monday in front of the NHL Department of Player Safety after accruing two roughing minors and a 10-minute misconduct penalty in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Kassian accrued a season-high 14 PIM in the loss, with two of his three infractions on the night coming late in the second period, when he began punching Matthew Tkachuk after taking offense to a hit from the Calgary forward. The 28-year-old will likely need to make a compelling case for his actions in Monday's hearing in order to avoid a suspension or fine.
