Chabot (undisclosed) exited Saturday's game versus Philadelphia early in the third period, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Chabot was hurt just 34 seconds into the third period after absorbing a hit from behind by Flyers forward Travis Konecny. He wasn't able to return to the contest. Chabot had one goal, three shots on net, one hit and one block in 18:27 of ice time prior to getting injured.
