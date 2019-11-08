Play

Foligno (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's clash with Arizona, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

After failing to hit the 20-point mark last season, Foligno has started off relatively strong this year with six points in 16 games. If the Buffalo native does miss any time, Victor Rask will get the chance to come down from the press box after serving as a healthy scratch for three straight games.

