2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's victory makes picks

The 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic runs Saturday from storied Churchill Downs. A field of 14 goes to post at 5:44 p.m. ET and Accelerate, who drew the outside post and is trained by John Sadler, is the morning line favorite at 5-2 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Right behind him is the Bob Baffert-trained West Coast, who's going off at 5-1 and will start from the No. 7 post. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 runs 1 1/4 miles and has a purse of $6 million. It's one of the most-anticipated horse races of the year outside of the Triple Crown, so before you lock in any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic approaching, Demling analyzed the field and released his 2018 Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading the European-owned Mendelssohn, who is 12-1 on the 2018 Breeders' Cup odds board and will run from the No. 9 post. Mendelssohn was a trendy pick to win the Kentucky Derby, but finished dead last. "The Coolmore colt turned in a 101 Beyer speed figure when he finished third in the Jockey Gold Cup, but I'm fading him for the Breeders' Cup 2018 at Churchill Downs, the same track that's home to the Kentucky Derby," Demling told SportsLine.

Mendelssohn was the runner-up to Catholic Boy (8-1 in the Breeders' Cup Classic) in the Travers Stakes and was third in the Dwyer Stakes at Belmont Park. He hasn't won a race since March and is one colt to fade in the Breeders' Cup 2018.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 20-1 at Bovada, makes a strong run.

"The 4-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling also is extremely high on a sneaky long shot that was built for a win at Churchill Downs. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what sneaky long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate - 5-2

West Coast - 5-1

McKinzie - 6-1

Mind Your Biscuits - 6-1

Catholic Boy - 8-1

Yoshida - 10-1

Thunder Snow - 12-1

Mendelssohn - 12-1

Roaring Lion - 20-1

Gunnevera - 20-1

Pavel - 20-1

Discreet Lover - 20-1

Axelrod - 30-1

Lone Sailor - 30-1