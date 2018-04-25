2018 GEICO 500 odds, picks: Computer model says Kyle Larson surprises at Talladega

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on at 2 p.m. ET Sunday with the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Brad Keselowski is the Vegas favorite at 6-1, followed closely by Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, who are both going off at 8-1.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model was all over the Toyota Owners 400 last week, calling seven of the top 10 finishers and placing winner Kyle Busch and third-place finisher Denny Hamlin in his top three before the race began. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.



Now that the 2018 GEICO 500 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One driver the model absolutely loves for NASCAR at Talladega: Kyle Larson, who is going off at 18-1.



Larson is coming off strong performances at Richmond and Bristol, finishing seventh and second, respectively. He has finished in the top 10 in over half his starts this year and also has a pair of career top-10 finishes at Talladega.



Even though Vegas gives him just the 10th best odds to win this weekend, the model says he'll finish much higher than that. He's a driver you should be all over on Sunday afternoon.



A shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites, finishes outside of the top 10.



He has finished outside the top 20 in his last two races and has just one top-five finish, and zero wins, in his career at Talladega. He's not worth 12-1 odds in a loaded field on Sunday.



The model is also calling for a huge sleeper to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on this long shot could strike it rich.



Brad Keselowski 6-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 12-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 18-1