With Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs, D. Wayne Lukas reigns as the track's most distinguished active trainer. Entering the 2024 Kentucky Derby, he's won the first leg of the Triple Crown four times, which trails only Baffert (six) and the deceased Ben Jones (six). On Saturday, May 4, Lukas will send his 50th starter to the Kentucky Derby 2024 with Just Steel. The horse has a connection to Baffert, as Just Steel is the son of Justify, whom Baffert saddled to the Triple Crown in 2018.

Just Steel has been active and already raced 11 times, but having just two wins places him as a 25-1 longshot, per the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. If you want to use the favorites in your horseracing bets, then Fierceness (3-1) or Sierra Leone (7-2) appeal as better 2024 Kentucky Derby horses.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby marks the 100th anniversary of the historic race on May 17, 1924. It was then when Black Gold galloped to victory from the No. 1 post to give owner Rosa Hoot the biggest win of her career. Hoot was also the horse's breeder, so this marked the first time in Kentucky Derby history that a woman both owned and bred the winner. Black Gold would not compete in the Preakness or Belmont, while his life would end where his career began. His first victory came at New Orleans Fair Grounds, and then as a 7-year-old in 1928, he broke his leg during a race at the same track. He still managed to finish the race on three legs, but would be euthanized afterwards and is buried on the infield of the New Orleans Fair Grounds.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

