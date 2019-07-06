2019 Belmont Derby odds, contenders, lineup: Turf Trinity picks from proven expert who nailed Derby prep races

The inaugural Turf Trinity, a three-race series for three-year-olds that was created to be the turf equivalent of the Triple Crown, kicks off Saturday with the 2019 Belmont Derby. A competitive 2019 Belmont Derby lineup of 14 horses has entered the $1 million race, including four -- Digital Age, Demarchelier, Rockemperor and Standard Deviation -- from trainer Chad Brown. Digital Age, an Irish bred who won the American Turf at Churchill Downs on May 4, is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Belmont Derby odds. Seismic Wave is right behind him at 5-1, while Demarchelier, another one of the top 2019 Belmont Derby contenders, is going off at 6-1. Post time is 5:44 p.m. ET from Belmont Park, the site of the annual Belmont Stakes. With the race featuring such a deep and talented field, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Belmont Derby picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is on a hot handicapping run. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet. The following month, he hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and correctly picked War of Will to win the Risen Star Stakes.

On April 6, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Arkansas Derby. The following week, he nailed the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, winning $408.38 on a $38.40 investment.

And he scored the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Black-Eyed Susan, turning a $50.40 investment into well over $200. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One shocker: Demling is fading Digital Age, the morning-line favorite at 9-2. In fact, Demling says Digital Age barely cracks the top 10. The Brown trainee is a perfect 3-for-3 since starting his career in January and is coming off an impressive victory in the American Turf on May 4.

But Demling isn't convinced this son of Invincible Spirit is guaranteed to excel at the 10-furlong distance of Saturday's race. In addition, his No. 13 post position may force him to race wide or drop further back than normal. Neither is an ideal situation in a 14-horse 2019 Belmont Derby field.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Plus Que Parfait, a long shot at 15-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Plus Que Parfait has just two wins in eight career starts and is coming off an eighth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby in which he never really was a threat to the winner.

But Demling knows Plus Que Parfait is returning to the turf after a long break. His sire, Point of Entry, was a multiple Grade 1 winner on the turf. It's possible that this UAE Derby winner has preferred the turf this whole time. In addition, with both Dynaformer and Awesome Again in his bloodlines, stamina will not be an issue, and he should thrive at the 1 1/4-mile distance. Plus Que Parfait also finished second at the Kentucky Jockey Club and won't be fazed by racing at Belmont, as he has starts at five tracks during his career.

Digital Age, 9-2

Seismic Wave, 5-1

Demarchelier, 6-1

Rockemperor, 8-1

Social Paranoia, 8-1

Cape of Good Hope, 10-1

Henley's Joy, 12-1

Master Fencer, 12-1

Moon Colony, 12-1

Plus Que Parfait, 15-1

Spinoff, 15-1

Standard Deviation, 15-1

Blenheim Palace, 30-1

English Bee, 30-1

He's No Lemon, 30-1