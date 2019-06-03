2019 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals top picks

Tacitus, Master Fencer, Spinoff and Tax will try to take a popular route to the winner's circle for the 2019 Belmont Stakes when they take on some of the country's best three-year-olds in the final leg of the Triple Crown on June 8. In the five years when the Triple Crown was not on the line since 2012, the Belmont winner was a horse who raced in the Derby, but skipped the Preakness four times. Tacitus (third in the Kentucky Derby), Master Fencer (sixth), Tax (14th) and Spinoff (18th) raced in the Derby and skipped the Preakness. Tacitus, trained by Bill Mott, is the 11-8 favorite in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. Preakness Stakes winner War of Will is the 2-1 second choice. Every other horse is 10-1 or higher. With two very strong contenders and plenty of intriguing potential value selections, you need to see the horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

We can tell you that Goldberg is high on Intrepid Heart, a double-digit long shot at 14-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Intrepid Heart has just three starts -- all this year -- but has won two of them. In his last race, the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park, he stumbled at the start but still rallied to finish third.

Intrepid Heart has the breeding to win the Belmont. His sire, Tapit, has sired two of the last three Belmont winners: Creator in 2016 and Tapwrit in 2017. And his dam sire, Touch Gold, won the 1997 Belmont Stakes. In addition, Intrepid Heart is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has won the Belmont three times -- Rags to Riches (2007), Palace Malice (2013) and Tapwrit -- more than any trainer in the race.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Master Fencer, the co-third choice at 10-1. Goldberg doesn't have Master Fencer among his top four choices. Bred in Japan, this late runner has just two wins in seven career starts. He only earned a berth to run in the Kentucky Derby after the connections of three other horses passed on the race. In the Derby, it took a rally to finish seventh.

Horses with a come-from-behind running style, however, have not fared well traditionally in the Belmont. Since 2010, only one winner of the race, Tapwrit in 2017, was more than three lengths off the lead at any point. In addition, Master Fencer had an odd workout for the Belmont on Wednesday in which he took a bad step and nearly unseated his rider. He was timed in 1:27.69 for the seven-furlong exercise.

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the Belmont Stakes 2019. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

Tacitus 11-8

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 10-1

Everfast 10-1

Intrepid Heart 14-1

Sir Winston 16-1

Spinoff 16-1

Tax 16-1

Joevia 33-1