2019 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races enters picks

Following Tuesday's post draw, Omaha Beach was named the money line favorite in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, which starts at 6:46 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs on Saturday. The random draw of post positions improved the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds of several horses and caused others to worsen. Omaha Beach, who won both of his prep races by edging other top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, is the 4-1 favorite and drew the No. 12 post. Right behind the Richard Mandella-trained horse in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds are three horses trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, who owns five Kentucky Derby victories: Roadster (5-1), Game Winner (5-1) and Improbable (6-1), all three-time race winners. Four other horses in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup are at 15-1 or lower. No horse's odds are as low as Justify, who won last year's Derby as a 7-2 favorite on his way to achieving a Triple Crown. Before you lock in any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions, listen to what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Kentucky Derby, for example, Goldberg chatted up Gary Young, who timed workouts in California and had watched Justify race. "Justify kept getting bigger and stronger," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I also talked to Baffert's camp. They know how to train a competitive horse. I knew Justify would win the Derby and Preakness."

The year before, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the Preakness. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness." When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 longshot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. The result: Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now with the Run for the Roses quickly approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Kentucky Derby picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is high on Code of Honor, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Claude McGaughey III, won the Kentucky Derby six years ago with Orb and took down the Belmont Stakes in 1989. Code of Honor will run from the middle of the pack in the No. 13 post.

Code of Honor won the Fountain of Youth Stakes in March, defeating Bourbon War and one of his fellow 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders, Vekoma (20-1). He then took third in the Florida Derby, and Goldberg believes his Kentucky Derby post draw will benefit him. "He's going to have a few tough horses to get through, but I believe he can do it," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Code of Honor is high on my radar for the Kentucky Derby 2019." He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Game Winner, one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2019 at 5-1. After winning the first four races of his professional career, Game Winner was an early favorite to win the 145th Run for the Roses. But the horse couldn't get over the hump in either of his Kentucky Derby prep races, taking second place to Omaha Beach at the Rebel Stakes in March and finishing as the runner-up to Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby in April.

Despite Game Winner's runner-up finishes, Goldberg was still on the fence about him, but that changed after Game Winner drew the No. 16 post. Goldberg says Game Winner's running style is not suited to start out wide. "He has a tendency to drift out, so an outside post is no ideal for him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's likes to set the pace, and with stalkers on the inside of him, he's going to have a difficult time from out there."

Goldberg is also all over a double-digit darkhorse to compete for a win in the 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run against the world's top competition, and if this horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites and fades? And which huge underdog is a must-back? See the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby, and find out.



Omaha Beach - 4-1

Game Winner - 5-1

Roadster - 6-1

Improbable - 6-1

Maximum Security - 10-1

Tacitus - 10-1

Code of Honor - 15-1

Win Win Win - 15-1

War of Will - 20-1

Tax - 20-1

By My Standards - 20-1

Vekoma - 20-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1