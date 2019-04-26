2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles enters early picks

Florent Geroux has ridden in the Kentucky Derby just three times, but he's no stranger to the high-stakes racing scene. In fact, Geroux has almost 9,000 career starts to his name and his horses have piled up over $84 million in winnings. This year, 21 percent of his starts have been victories. In the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, Geroux will sit atop Roadster, the Bob Baffert-trained co-favorite who's going off at 7-2. Geroux finished third in the Kentucky Derby three years ago with Gun Runner, his best finish in the Run for the Roses. Also listed at 7-2 Kentucky Derby odds is Omaha Beach, who will be ridden by Roadster's former jockey, Mike Smith. The list of 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders will be solidified during next Tuesday's post draw, when every starting position and jockey will be locked in. You should see the latest 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's resident horse racing handicapper, Jody Demling, before making any horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you Demling wants no part of Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. Maximum Security is fresh off a win in the Florida Derby, where he beat Bodexpress and Code of Honor on the 1 1/8-mile course. "He won the Florida Derby on the front end, but it won't be that easy in the Kentucky Derby 2019 against some of the top horses in the world," Demling told SportsLine.

The Kentucky Derby 2019 is 1 1/4 miles in length, but Maximum Security has never run that distance. In fact, his first three career races were seven furlongs or shorter, and the Florida Derby was the furthest he's gone. Plus, his trainer, Jason Servis, hasn't won a Kentucky Derby since 2004 with Smarty Jones. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for Maximum Security.

Instead, Demling is high on War of Will, a long shot at 16-1 Kentucky Derby odds. An injury during the Louisiana Derby could keep the masses away from War of Will, but trainer Mark Casse has said his horse looks like his old self and is ready to turn heads at Churchill Downs. Casse has made six starts at the Kentucky Derby, with his best finish being a fourth place run in 2017 with Classic Empire.

War of Will is highly familiar with Churchill Downs, as the three-year-old colt had a maiden special weight win at this track last November by five lengths, his first career victory. From there, he posted two straight wins at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, winning the Lecomte Stakes and Risen Star Stakes, running the 1 1/16 miles in the latter race in 1:44.59. Jose Vasquez had War of Will galloping on Thursday, with even more work expected over the weekend. Casse will reportedly head to at Churchill Downs on Friday.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's early picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Omaha Beach 7-2

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 7-1

Tacitus 14-1

By My Standards 14-1

War of Will 16-1

Code of Honor 18-1

Vekoma 20-1

Spinoff 25-1

Win Win Win 25-1

Anothertwistafate 40-1

Haikal 50-1

Long Range Toddy 50-1

Cutting Humor 60-1

Tax 60-1

Bodeexpress 100-1

Country House 100-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 200-1

Sueno 300-1