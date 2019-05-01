2019 Kentucky Derby: Ticket prices on the rise as one of horse racing's biggest days nears

Churchill Downs is always packed for the Kentucky Derby. Every year, people put on their suits and sundresses with big hats to go to the race. The Derby is a lot more than a race, though. It's a day and it's an experience. Saturday's will undoubtedly be no exception.

If you'd like a reason to dress fancy, you'd better be prepared to get your Saturday best a little dusty this weekend. Every year, between 60,000 and 70,000 post up on the track's infield. General admission tickets will run at $75 until Saturday, at which point they'll hike up to $80.

If you want to get out of the dirt, there are reserved seating options that are going to run a little bit more. The lowest price as of Wednesday is $246 through Ticketmaster, and that's for the grandstand seats. In the clubhouse boxes, you can sit at a turn for as low as $300, but if you want a better view it'll be between $409 and $2,200.

Wondering who is going to win at Churchill Downs and which long shot will hit the board? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby winner, long shot contenders, and a prediction of the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.

The premium tickets may be expensive, but they do get you out of the infield. General admission tickets tend to be the best bet, however, as they still give the experience of a day at the track.