2019 Kentucky Derby: Weather forecast, rain projections for Churchill Downs

The 145th Kentucky Derby is here, and the field of Thoroughbreds may have to endure a sloppy track at Churchill Downs for the second year in a row.

A rainy day in Louisville muddied up the course last year, when Justify began his Triple Crown run, and this year's Run for the Roses projects to be on the wet side as well.

Who is going to come out on top at the Kentucky Derby? Will any long shots hit the board? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.

Let's take a look at updated weather forecasts for "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" and all the hoopla that surrounds it. Just about a week ago, all signs pointed to a mostly sunny race day with a slight chance of a thunderstorm -- and cool conditions for the evening, with post time set for about 6:50 p.m. ET. But since then, precipitation has taken over the radar:

2019 Kentucky Derby forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Rainy

Projected temperatures: 67 degrees (high), 55 degrees (low)

Race-time projection: Steady rain in the evening

Chance of rain: 80 percent (60 percent evening)

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Periods of rain; not as warm

Projected temperatures: 67 degrees (high), 55 degrees (low)

Race-time projection: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain

Chance of rain: 70 percent (72 percent evening)