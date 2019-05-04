2019 Kentucky Derby: Weather forecast, rain projections for Churchill Downs
Weather services are calling for a rainy day before projected post time
The 145th Kentucky Derby is here, and the field of Thoroughbreds may have to endure a sloppy track at Churchill Downs for the second year in a row.
A rainy day in Louisville muddied up the course last year, when Justify began his Triple Crown run, and this year's Run for the Roses projects to be on the wet side as well.
Let's take a look at updated weather forecasts for "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" and all the hoopla that surrounds it. Just about a week ago, all signs pointed to a mostly sunny race day with a slight chance of a thunderstorm -- and cool conditions for the evening, with post time set for about 6:50 p.m. ET. But since then, precipitation has taken over the radar:
2019 Kentucky Derby forecast
Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Rainy
Projected temperatures: 67 degrees (high), 55 degrees (low)
Race-time projection: Steady rain in the evening
Chance of rain: 80 percent (60 percent evening)
Service: AccuWeather
Projected weather: Periods of rain; not as warm
Projected temperatures: 67 degrees (high), 55 degrees (low)
Race-time projection: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain
Chance of rain: 70 percent (72 percent evening)
2019 Kentucky Derby post positions
Derby week is underway
