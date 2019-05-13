2019 Preakness Stakes odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 winners makes picks

Pimlico Race Course first opened in 1870 and its long and storied tradition has long been defined by the Preakness Stakes, which began running in 1873. On Saturday, the 144th running of the second leg of the Triple Crown will take place with the 2019 Preakness going to post at 6:48 p.m. ET. This could be one of the final times the Preakness is run at Pimlico with rumors swirling surrounding a potential move south to Laurel Park between Baltimore and Washington D.C. Alwaysmining has won six straight at Laurel Park just down the road from Pimlico, and he's at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Preakness odds. However, Bob Baffert's Improbable is the current 2019 Preakness favorite at 2-1, with War of Will nipping at his heels at 3-1. The 2019 Preakness lineup will also include Win Win Win (8-1), who finished ninth in the Kentucky Derby. Before you make your 2019 Preakness picks, see what SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say.

We can tell you he wants no part of Alwaysmining, one of the top Vegas at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Alwaysmining barely cracks the top 10. Trained by Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining comes in on a six-race win streak. The three-year-old colt mowed down the competition at the Federico Tesio in April, winning the Laurel Park race by a staggering 11 1/2 lengths. That victory punched his ticket to the 2019 Preakness field, where he'll face extremely stiff competition.

"Alwaysmining hasn't faced the toughest competition," Demling told SportsLine. Alwaysmining won the Private Terms Stakes in March, but that was his first race over two turns. The Preakness 2019 at Pimlico runs nine furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles, the longest this horse will have run in his career. Despite his impressive track record, Alwaysmining isn't worth the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on Bourbon War, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness Stakes odds. Bourbon War matched strides with Code of Honor in two Kentucky Derby prep races at Gulfstream Park in Florida. Code of Honor went on to finish second at Churchill Downs last weekend and would have been one of the 2019 Preakness favorites before being withdrawn from the field.

Bourbon War has as impressive a pedigree as any horse that will run in a Triple Crown race this year and he's clearly gotten a lot out of his six-week layoff since the Florida Derby. Last Thursday while training for the Preakness Stakes 2019, he breezed through five furlongs in 1:01.67, the third-fastest of 16 timed runs at that distance so far. Given the speed that Florida-trained horses showed at Churchill Downs, trainer Mark Hennig feels like Bourbon War will be a legitimate threat at Pimlico on May 18. He is a target for anyone looking for a mammoth payday.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Win Win Win 8-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Owendale 10-1

Anothertwistafate 12-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Warrior's Charge 16-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 20-1