2019 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Derby prep races makes picks

Ten three-year-old horses with Triple Crown dreams will hit the track for Saturday's 2019 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. Post time is 5:15 p.m. ET. Previous race winners include 2017 Belmont champion Tapwrit and 2018 Wood Memorial victor Vino Rosso. The 2019 Sam F. Davis Stakes field includes several horses with top-tier pedigrees and trainers. Knicks Go, a former Grade 1 stakes winner, is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Sam F. Davis odds. Five Star General, riding a two-race win streak, is at 4-1, while Kentucky Wildcat is 9-2. So Alive, son of 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver, is at 5-1. Six of the 10 horses in the field have Sam F. Davis odds at 8-1 or lower, so before you lock in any 2019 Sam F. Davis Stakes picks, you should see what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed winners all through 2018, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. Among others, he also produced big winning tickets in 2018 at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby Belmont Stakes, and he nailed his ninth Preakness win in the last 14 years. Plus, he's won nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs, meaning he's held a ticket with the winners of each race nine of the last 10 years.

And he has gotten 2019 off to an astounding start, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has evaluated Saturday's Sam F. Davis Stakes field and a locked in a complete leaderboard as well as his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not high on Five Star General, one of the top 2019 Sam F. Davis contenders at 4-1 odds.

Five Star General cruised to a big win at Aqueduct in August and reportedly has been very fast in training sessions at Tampa Bay Downs this week. But Demling isn't impressed enough with his success compared to other horses in the Sam F. Davis field. In fact, Demling says this horse, who has the second-best odds, finishes near the back of the pack.

"Both races he's won were taken off the turf, so the horses he beat were turf horses running on dirt," Demling told SportsLine. "I'll pass."

Another shocker from Demling: Still Dreaming, a 15-1 long shot and half-brother of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a big payday.

Still Dreaming has run just twice, but he won his last race impressively at Laurel Park. "I'd love to see the half-brother to Nyquist make noise on the Kentucky Derby trail," Demling said.

Instead, he is extremely high on a long shot with the background to put it all together. He knows this horse has all the tools to put together a complete run and win the Sam F. Davis Stakes. Anyone who follows Demling's advice could hit it big once again.

Knicks Go (5-2)

Five Star General (4-1)

Kentucky Wildcat (9-2)

So Alive (5-1)

Cave Run (6-1)

Well Defined (8-1)

Counter Offer (12-1)

Still Dreaming (15-1)

Going for Gold (20-1)

Moonster (30-1)