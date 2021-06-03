The most grueling examination of the three Triple Crown races, the 2021 Belmont Stakes will once again live up to its billing as the Test of the Champions. Returning to its spot as the final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes also returns to its traditional 1 1/2-mile length on Saturday, June 5 after 2020 saw it being run first and at 1 1/8 miles. What doesn't change is the Belmont Stakes 2021 being the oldest continuous Triple Crown race, being contested every year since 1867.

Essential Quality, the pre-Kentucky Derby favorite who finished a disappointing fourth in Louisville, is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Rombauer is the second choice at 3-1 among the 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, and Hot Rod Charlie (7-2), Rock Your World (9-2) and Known Agenda (6-1) are also carrying short odds. With a number of proven winners in the Belmont Stakes 2021 field, you'll want to check out the 2021 Belmont Stakes picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Rombauer to win the Belmont Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Preakness Stakes. Rombauer closed hard to overtake Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon at the Preakness, but it takes an entirely different level of speed and endurance to prevail in the Belmont.

The 1 1/2-mile lap around Belmont Park identifies champions and exposes weak contenders, and with only one victory on dirt in his career, the latter likely more suits Rombauer. A jockey change from Flavien Prat to John Velazquez also doesn't help Rombauer's chances. Demling acknowledges that Rombauer ran a worthy Preakness, but he also believes the colt just doesn't have what it takes to capture the Belmont Stakes 2021.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds