Jockey Flavien Prat had never crossed the finish line first aboard a Triple Crown race-winning colt before he rode Rombauer to the winner's circle at the 2021 Preakness Stakes. But Prat isn't expected to be piloting Rombauer at the 2021 Belmont Stakes, as he is reportedly hopping onto Hot Rod Charlie for the final jewel of the 2021 Triple Crown. Prat moving off Rombauer allowed the Preakness winner's handlers to snatch Medina Spirit jockey and Hall of Famer John Velasquez for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes 2021 at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 5.

Pre-Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality, who skipped the Preakness after finishing a disappointing fourth at Churchill Downs, is the 7-2 favorite in the early 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Rombauer (5-1) are among the other top Belmont Stakes 2021 horses to watch. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer to go 2-for-2 in Triple Crown runs by winning the 2021 Belmont Stakes. Even though the horse closed hard down the stretch for a 3 1/2-length triumph in Baltimore, Demling knows that Rombauer's owners held him out of the Kentucky Derby for a reason -- the same reason that makes the 1 1/2-mile journey around Belmont Park on June 5 an exceptional challenge.

Unlike the Preakness, the Belmont Stakes 2021 field is expected to contain several Kentucky Derby contenders -- including pre-race favorite Essential Quality -- and should be a stronger field to overcome.

Rombauer's win at Baltimore, while impressive, came against a significantly weaker set of contenders than he will see in New York City. And with just three weeks to rest and prepare for the longest race of his career, Demling just doesn't see Rombauer getting it done again -- rating the thoroughbred outside the top five on his 2021 Belmont Stakes projected leaderboard.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1