Unpredictability is the norm in Triple Crown horse races, and the 2021 Belmont Stakes has a wide-open feel to it. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit isn't in Baltimore for the 153rd Belmont Stakes after his trainer, Bob Baffert, was banned from entering horses in the state of New York. But Preakness winner Rombauer made the short trip from Baltimore, and he's listed at 3-1 in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds.

Essential Quality, who was the pre-Kentucky Derby favorite before finishing a disappointing fourth, is the 2-1 Belmont favorite. Hot Rod Charlie (7-2), Rock Your World (9-2) and Known Agenda (6-1) are the other 2021 Belmont Stakes horses getting lower odds for Saturday's 6:49 p.m. ET post time. With so much to consider before Saturday's race, a little expert help can go a long way before making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

Favorites have a strong track record at the Belmont Stakes. They've won over 40 percent of the time historically, and Tiz the Law continued that trend in 2020 when he won as the 6-5 favorite when the Belmont was the first leg of the Triple Crown due to the pandemic altering the schedule. But long shots certainly need to be considered as well.

In 2019, Sir Winston won the Belmont at 10-1. That surprising win came three years after Creator won at 15-1. And you don't have to look too far back to find some massive underdogs shocking the field. Ruler on Ice (24-1) won in in 2011 and Da' Tara (38-1) pulled off the stunner in 2008.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

