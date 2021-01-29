A field of nine three-year-old horses will run in a Kentucky Derby prep race when the starting gate opens on Saturday in the 2021 Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park. The Shug McGaughey-trained Greatest Honour is the 5-2 favorite in the current 2021 Holy Bull Stakes odds. Prime Factor (3-1), who is trained by Todd Pletcher, and Sittin On Go (5-1), who is trained by Dale Romans, are second and third in the latest horse racing odds, respectively, in the 2021 Holy Bull Stakes field.

The winner of the 1 1/16-mile race will receive 10 qualifying points towards the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Post time for the $200,000 Holy Bull Stakes 2021 is 4:50 p.m. ET. With a loaded field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from proven expert Bob Weir before making any 2021 Holy Bull Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

One shocker: Wei isn't backing Greatest Honour, the 5-2 favorite, to win. Greatest Honour has one win, one second and two thirds in four career starts. He is coming off his first career victory, a 1 1/2-length win at Gulfstream Park on Dec. 26.

But this son Tapit is bred to excel at distances longer than Saturday's race. "Greatest Honour may ultimately want more than the 1 1/16 miles," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers another horse as his top pick on Saturday.

Another surprise: Weir is high on Sittin On Go, even though he's an underdog at 5-1. This $65,000 purchase has two wins in four career starts. He hasn't raced since finishing sixth, beaten by five lengths, in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs on Nov. 28.

Since that race, Sittin On Go has reportedly been training well for his three-year-old debut. "Trainer Dale Romans usually makes his presence known at some point in these Gulfstream Park three-year-old races," Weir said. Weir is using Sittin On Go in all of his 2021 Holy Bull Stakes bets.

