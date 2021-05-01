The biggest horse race of the year will unfold on Saturday, when the 2021 Kentucky Derby gets underway from Churchill Downs. Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. The annual Run for the Roses is often referred to as the "most exciting two minutes in sports," and the Kentucky Derby 2021 is expected to live up to the hype. The 2021 Kentucky Derby horses will compete in the first leg of the Triple Crown on the first Saturday in May, when it has been held for 89 of the past 90 years.

The 2021 Kentucky Derby field features 19 horses vying for a $1.86 million top prize. Essential Quality is the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds despite drawing the No. 14 post, which hasn't produced a winner since Carry Back in 1961. Other top 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders include Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1), Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) and Highly Motivated (10-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he's one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. In fact, Demling says Hot Rod Charlie doesn't even hit the board. The son of Oxbow and Indian Miss enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby full of confidence after winning the Louisiana Derby in March.

In addition, Hot Rod Charlie finished less than a length behind Essential Quality in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last fall. However, Hot Rod Charlie will break from the No. 9 post on Saturday, which means he could be pushed to the back if he doesn't get a good break. Riva Ridge in 1972 was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby from the No. 9 post, which shows how difficult it is for a horse to set the pace from the middle of the pack. Demling sees far better values in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field.

Another stunner: Demling loves Highly Motivated, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Highly Motivated enters Saturday's race full of confidence. That's because the three-year-old colt has won two of his last four races and hasn't finished outside the top three in his last five starts. He finished second at the Blue Grass Stakes, narrowly losing to Essential Quality at Keeneland.

The Chad Brown trainee will break from the No. 17 post position on Saturday, which gives him plenty of space to find his way to the front even though the starting gate has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. Given his positive results coupled with his long odds, Highly Motivated should be all over your radar for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

