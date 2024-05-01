The 2024 Kentucky Derby is coming up on Saturday, and Churchill Downs pushed up the calendar by drawing the 2024 Kentucky Derby post positions and setting the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds a full week before the race. There are 20 horses from the Kentucky Derby field set to break from the starting gate, with Fierceness listed as the 5-2 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2024 odds. He is coming off a record-setting win in the Florida Derby, but drew post position No. 17, which has never had a winning horse in 44 attempts. However, Fierceness will break from gate No. 16 following Tuesday's scratch of Encino. Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone is 3-1, while Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom is 8-1 among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses.

There are several other major prep winners who received 2024 Kentucky Derby posts, including Stronghold (Santa Anita Derby) and Resilience (Wood Memorial). They are both 20-1 longshots on the horse racing odds board, but should you include them in your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets? The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite. Fierceness has shown plenty of promise during his career, including his dominant win in the Florida Derby at the end of March. He has also shown plenty of inconsistency, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October and third in the Holy Bull Stakes in February.

He has not proven he can overcome adversity in a race, and there is always plenty of adversity to be had in a mammoth 20-horse field at Churchill Downs. Yu is not questioning Fierceness' talent, but she feels better about choosing a more consistent horse on Saturday.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Just a Touch has the pedigree to win the Kentucky Derby 2024 since he is a son of Triple Crown-winning Justify. He has tactical speed and this distance should be within his range after posting a trio of impressive speed figures.

Just a Touch broke his maiden with a dominant victory in a maiden special weight in January. He followed it up with a pair of runner-up finishes in graded stakes races, including the 2024 Blue Grass Stakes in April. Yu knows his odds would be even shorter if he had held off Sierra Leone in that race, so she is happy to take the value Just a Touch is offering. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders