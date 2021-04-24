Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen is one of the most accomplished trainers in his domain as a two-time Trainer of the Year. However, the one trophy missing from his resume is a win in the Kentucky Derby, which would complete his career Triple Crown. Asmussen has another shot at the 2021 Kentucky Derby courtesy of Midnight Bourbon, who looked impressive after posting the fastest time among 13 horses in a tune-up on April 19. Asmussen says Midnight Bourbon is "as good as he's ever been" leading up to the Kentucky Derby 2021 at Churchill Downs.

Post time is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 6:57 p.m. ET and Midnight Bourbon is listed at 15-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Asmussen also has another entrant among the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses, as Super Stock is going off at 20-1. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. He is coming off an impressive victory at the Louisiana Derby.

However, Hot Rod Charlie will have a lengthy layoff come May 1, as it will have been six weeks since he won that race at the Fair Grounds. History hasn't been kind to these types of breaks, as just two Kentucky Derby winners since 1956 have won after a layoff of six or more weeks.

Hammerin' Hank also isn't sure Hot Rod Charlie's form at the Louisiana Derby is sustainable at Churchill Downs, saying, "I don't know if he can repeat that." With so many other quality contenders in the field, the value isn't there for Hot Rod Charlie for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Goldberg.

