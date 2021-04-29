After months of anticipation and plenty of curves on the road to the 2021 Kentucky Derby, the 147th Run for the Roses is almost here. Twenty three-year-old thoroughbreds will enter the Churchill Downs starting gate on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET with one goal in mind: a blanket of red roses in the winner's circle. The winner of the Kentucky Derby 2021 also is the only horse with a shot at horse racing's coveted Triple Crown, a feat accomplished just 13 times in history.

Unbeaten Essential Quality is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Can the horse make it 6-for-6 under saddle, or will it be Rock Your World at 5-1, Known Agenda at 6-1, Hot Rod Charlie at 8-1, or one of the other 2021 Kentucky Derby horses who wins the "Fastest Two Minutes In Sports?" With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he's one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. In fact, Demling says Hot Rod Charlie doesn't even hit the board. The Doug O'Neill-trained horse finished second in points during the leadup to the Kentucky Derby 2021 and was very active this season, competing in seven races and winning twice.

Hot Rod Charlie drew the No. 9 post, which is a favorable position but has historically not done well. Only four horses from this spot have won the Kentucky Derby, the last being Riva Ridge in 1972. Also, his Equibase Speed Rating of 100 isn't on par with the other 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. Demling says he's a horse to steer clear of in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another stunner: Demling loves Highly Motivated, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Once considered just a sprinter, Highly Motivated shocked experts when he went nose-for-nose with Essential Quality at the Blue Grass Stakes.

That run, which saw Essential Quality edge out a win with a furious final 1/16th, vaulted Highly Motivated into the Kentucky Derby conversation. It also established the colt's bona fides as a two-turn runner, as he showed no ill effects from the 1 1/8-mile journey around Keeneland.

Highly Motivated is trainer Chad Brown's first Kentucky Derby entrant, and breaking from the No. 17 post position will give him plenty of space to find his way to the front. "So much for all those, including me, who felt like he looked like a sprinter" said Demling after Highly Motivated's star turn at the Blue Grass. According to Demling, he's a horse that should be included at 10-1 as part of your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions