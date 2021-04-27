The fastest three-year old fillies in the nation will converge on Churchill Downs for the 2021 Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Post time for this $1.25 million race is set for 5:51 p.m. ET. Also known as the Run for the Lillies, The Kentucky Oaks 2021 is returning to its traditional spot on the calendar after the pandemic forced a move to the second half of 2020. The 2021 Kentucky Oaks lineup includes 14 fillies this year.

The latest 2021 Kentucky Oaks odds list Malathaat as the 5-2 favorite. Other 2021 Kentucky Oaks horses expected to contend include Search Results (3-1), Travel Column (3-1) and Clairiere (5-1). Before making any 2021 Kentucky Oaks picks, be sure to see the top 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets and predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Oaks after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Oaks field locked, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Oaks predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Malathaat, even though she is undefeated and the favorite at 5-2 in the latest Kentucky Oaks odds 2021. In fact, Demling says Malathaat barely even hits the board. Malathaat has been called a "superstar" by trainer Todd Pletcher, and her four wins, including in the Ashland Stakes on April 3, have been impressive.

However, all of her wins have come at Keeneland, Aqueduct or Belmont. A lack of experience at Churchill Downs could put her at a clear disadvantage compared several of the other top 2021 Kentucky Oaks contenders. Demling sees better values in the field, making Malathaat a horse to fade in your 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Clairiere, even though she's an underdog in the Kentucky Oaks 2021. Demling says Clairiere "will be a little overlooked by bettors." She's never finished worse than second place in her career and Demling is especially impressed by her two runs at Churchill Downs.

The Steven Asmussen-trained filly won at 1 1/16 miles at Churchill Downs last October. She followed that up with a second-place performance in the Golden Rod Stakes in November at the same track. Demling notes that she's also been "sensational in training," making her one of the Kentucky Oaks horses 2021 to back on Friday.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Oaks picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a huge double-digit underdog who "will be flying in the end." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Oaks 2021? And what huge underdog does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Oaks.

2021 Kentucky Oaks odds