South Carolina baseball is one of the top college programs in recent history, winning back-to-back NCAA Tournament championships in 2010 and 2011 and piling up a whopping 20 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2000. However, the SEC is a a juggernaut in baseball and the Gamecocks have taken a step back the past few years under head coach Mark Kingston, who was hired from South Florida before the 2018 season to replace Chad Holbrook.

Ray Tanner, a former legendary baseball coach at South Carolina himself, is now the athletic director at South Carolina. He made the call on Monday to relieve Kingston, triggering another South Carolina baseball coaching search. If you love the Gamecocks, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for South Carolina in 2025, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Big Spur, the 247Sports affiliate that covers South Carolina.

J.C. Shurburtt, a fixture in the Gamecock market for two decades, is the Publisher of The Big Spur. The staff at The Big Spur is led by managing editor John Whittle, who first broke the story of Kingston being fired. Supporting writers include Alex Jones and Tony Morrell, and they bring decades of experience covering the Gamecocks.

From breaking stories and recruiting, to practice coverage and in-depth analysis, The Big Spur is your one-stop source for South Carolina sports. You'll get HD video interviews with the players and coaches, highlight videos of South Carolina recruits, the fastest and most knowledgeable reporting from practice, deep cover analysis, and access to the entire 247Sports network, including all of the SEC sites and the national recruiting sites. Their message board community also puts you in touch daily with thousands of South Carolina fans and other program insiders.

And right now, The Big Spur is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at The Big Spur already has a list out of 10 potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to The Big Spur now to see them all.

Top South Carolina baseball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential candidate is Tennessee assistant head coach Josh Elander. It is likely only a matter of time before Elander makes the jump to head coach at a major program, and South Carolina might take the opportunity to steal him from a rival.

He's the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach at a program that has excelled at both in recent years. Thirteen position players under Elander have been picked in the top seven rounds of the MLB Draft since 2019, so he has a track record of identifying and developing top-tier bats. "There will be no shortage of programs that want to hire Elander this year and in the coming years, though it's a big leap from assistant coach to head coach at a program like South Carolina with big expectations," Whittle said.

Another name on the list is ECU head coach Cliff Godwin. The 46-year-old has had an impressive run with the Pirates, going 397-187 since 2015. Previously he was an assistant at top programs such as Vanderbilt, North Dame, LSU and Ole Miss. He's an ECU alum and has taken the Pirates to the Super Regionals four times, and he's said before that he doesn't want to leave before taking them all the way to Omaha.

However, the shifting landscape of college sports could make life tougher on programs outside of power conferences, so this could be a job he'd jump for. "While I believe he would be more open now to leaving than any time in years past, I don't know if it's enough to pull the trigger," Whittle said. See more candidates at The Big Spur.

How to get insider South Carolina coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes eight other potential candidates, including some shocking names of head coaches at rival programs. You can only see who they are at The Big Spur.

Who are the top names in the South Carolina baseball coaching search, and what surprising big-name rival coaches could be on the move? Go to TheBigSpur.com to see their South Carolina coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Gamecocks, and find out.

And reminder, The Big Spur is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to The Big Spur. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.