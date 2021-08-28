The Little League World Series Final is set after Ohio and Michigan collected wins in Saturday's semifinals. Ohio's Hamilton West Side Little League will battle Michigan's Taylor North Little League on Sunday in Williamsport, Penn.

This is Ohio's first trip to the LLWS Final and Michigan's second. Michigan's Hamtramck National Little League won it all in the state's lone appearance in 1959.

Ohio, powered by a four-run second inning, defeated South Dakota 5-2 in Saturday's Tom Seaver Final. In the Hank Aaron Final, Michigan defeated Hawaii behind a two-run home run from Cameron Thorning.

South Dakota's Gavin Weir, who tossed four no-hitters and allowed only one hit since the regional stage, didn't pitch against Ohio. The 12-year-old phenom did, however, deliver a highlight-worthy play from the outfield.

This is the first LLWS since 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament's cancellation in 2020. To help prevent the virus' spread, the LLWS instituted two significant changes: no fans -- besides friends and family -- or international teams were allowed.

The second of those changes benefitted Ohio. Because international teams couldn't compete in this year's LLWS, the U.S. sent two teams -- an A team and B team -- from each of its eight regions instead of one. Hamilton West Side Little League is one of those B teams as it finished as a runner up in its region tournament.

Hawaii will play South Dakota in Sunday's Consolation Final.

The LLWS Final will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC. Other events slated for the final day of the 2021 LLWS include the Consolation Final (10 a.m., ESPN) and LL Home Run Derby. You can stream the Little League World Series Final and the Consolation Final on fuboTV (try for free)