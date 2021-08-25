Entering the Little League World Series, South Dakota was met with significant fanfare over the skills of their pitcher, 12-year old Gavin Weir, who had been declared to be the "best pitcher in the country". And at a young age, Weir is both living up to such bold declarations and getting South Dakota's Sioux Falls closer and closer to potential Little League World Series glory.

Gavin Weir threw a no-hitter on Wednesday to earn Sioux Falls a 1-0 victory over Torrance, California, allowing his team to advance to the semifinals of the Little League World Series. Weir struck out 14 hitters, allowing zero hits and zero runs.

The no-hitter was Weir's fourth of the tournament dating back to the regional stage, and he has now struck out a total of 114 opposing hitters. Presently, Weir has only given up one hit and six walks in facing 132 batters.

While Weir kept Torrance from scoring, Sioux Falls was able to get on the board thanks to a single run scored by Noah Kuenzi, who hit an RBI single to left field.

While it'll be quite some time before the Major Leagues come calling if Weir indeed pursues baseball, that hasn't stopped the industry from showering him with various superlatives. Most notably, Weir has received direct comparisons to Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox.

However, those close to Weir have made it a point to note the low profile that he seeks to keep even with his Little League legend beginning to grow.

"He's one that doesn't want the spotlight. He doesn't want to do the interviews, he doesn't want people to say his name, and to put himself up on a pedestal," South Dakota coach Mike Gorsett told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. "He just wants to go into the rec room with his buddies and have fun. And that's pretty special."

Weir and the rest of Sioux Falls will take to the national stage again in the Little League World Series semifinals on Saturday.