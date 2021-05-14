A sense of normalcy should return as the 2021 Preakness Stakes gets underway on Saturday at 6:52 p.m. ET from Pimlico Race Course. The Preakness ran last October without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, around 10,000 will be in the stands for the Preakness Stakes 2021. The rowdy crowd will watch a 10-horse 2021 Preakness Stakes field compete for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. Despite testing positive for the banned substance betamethasone following his Kentucky Derby win, the Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit is the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds.

He'll break from post No. 3 with jockey John Velazquez riding him. Concert Tour, also trained by Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, drew post No. 10 and is getting 5-2 Preakness Stakes 2021 odds. Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses and released his analysis on several top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is fading Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 5-2 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Tuesday's post draw did no favors to the Baffert-trained colt. Breaking from the outside has been a disadvantage historically in the Preakness. In fact, only two horses have ever won coming out of that position.

Post positions Nos. 1 to 8 have all produced at least 10 Preakness winners each, while Nos. 9 to 13 have produced just 12 combined winners in this 1 3/16-mile race. And after finishing a disappointing third at the 1 1/8-mile Arkansas Derby in April, Goldberg realizes that Concert Tour has never impressed at more than 1 1/16 miles, the length of his win at the Rebel Stakes in March. There are far better values available, making Concert Tour one of the horses to fade in your 2021 Preakness Stakes bets, according to the Hammer.

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

Goldberg is also backing a double-digit underdog who's flying under the radar despite a stellar track record. He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders here.

So who wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes? Which shocking horse is a must-back? And where does Medina Spirit finish? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1